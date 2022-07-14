Kamala Harris ripped over latest 'word salad': 'Leaders across the world are seeing this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for her latest gaffe from a Workforce Summit speech, arguing that the string of gaffes is no longer funny. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Trump noted Harris' role as second in command, arguing she should be capable of "picking up [the] slack" from President Biden.

LARA TRUMP: I feel like parents all across America are very familiar with this sort of thing because I hear this from my kids whenever they have an argument they're trying to make, or they're trying to tell me they need something, but they don't really have any backing to their argument or any foundation. Things come out in this way, and it's as though the vice president subconsciously knows that the arguments she's trying to make are not really valid, or they don't really have any good standing, so this is the way it comes out. As much as we like to laugh at this and poke fun at it, this is the number two in charge of America.

If Joe Biden is no longer president, this is who takes over and when you have a president who has cognitive lapses at the rate that Joe Biden does and does not exude strength, you need to have a vice president who can pick up that slack and, unfortunately, we don't have that because we have Kamala Harris, and she comes out like this and says this crazy stuff. Unfortunately, not only are we watching it and laughing at it, but leaders all across the world are also seeing this, whether friend or foe, and it's just a bad look for America all around.

