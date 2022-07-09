Kamala Harris caught in word salad when asked if Democrats failed to codify Roe v Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris was caught with another course of word salad, this time during an interview with CBS News.

Following the historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, CBS News correspondent Robert Costa asked Harris on Friday whether Democrats both in the White House and in Congress "failed" to codify the federal protection of abortions in the nearly 50 years since the precedent was established.

"I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled," Harris responded.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING: KAMALA HARRIS GOES VIRAL WITH ‘SERIOUSLY’ WORD SALAD DURING VISIT TO CHICAGO SUBURB

"Clearly were not," Costa replied.

"No, that's right," Harris said. "And that's why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times."

Critics panned her comments, some calling them incoherent "word salad."

"This is incoherent. Is everything ok…?" Emma Vigeland of the progressive YouTube show "Majority Report."

"Captions need a bouncing ball to follow along with the words," Ring Magazine reporter Ryan Songalia tweeted.

KAMALA HARRIS PANNED FOR OFFERING ‘WORD SALAD’ AT WH EVENT WITH JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER: ‘IS SHE PUNKING US?’

"What is with this administration and an aversion to basic speaking skills and grasp of the English language?" NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wondered.

"hm that's not what was asked," reporter Dan Moritz-Rabson reacted.

"Somewhere at a Montana vacation lodge someone just pumped his fist in the air," journalist David Freedlander quipped, alluding to the highly-speculated 2024 prospects of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Others knocked the vice president over the substance of her answer, specifically suggesting Democrats believed Roe v. Wade was "settled."

"How absurdly naive," New Yorker staffer Lainna Fader reacted.

KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED FOR LOOKING TO POLISH PRESIDENT FOR HELP ON QUESTION ABOUT UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

"Holy cow what a bad answer. This is going to cause a Dem revolt. The GOP has been after this for decades. But the Dems thought it settled so did nothing?!" conservative radio host Erick Erickson exclaimed.

"Anyone. Who has paid. The slightest. Tiniest. Bit of attention. To women's health issues. For the past SEVERAL DECADES. Knew. It. Was. Not. Settled," film critic Jason Bailey wrote.

This isn't the first time this week Harris was accused of "word salad." On Tuesday, the vice president raised eyebrows during her visit to Highland Park, Illinois, following the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade that left seven dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously," Harris said to the press and Highland Park residents.

"The whole nation should understand and have a level of empathy to understand that this could happen anywhere [to] any people in any community. And we should stand together and speak out about why it's got to stop," Harris added before stepping away.