Kamala Harris stumbles over her words in Ghana speech: 'A lot of that work is the work that I am here to do'

Vice President Kamala Harris stumbled over her words during a speech in Ghana Monday, serving up yet another word salad on the world stage.

"There are a number of things on the issue of the economy as a whole that we must do … and a lot of that work is the work that I am here to do on the continent," Harris said during a joint conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Harris, who has been compared to the hapless main character of HBO show "Veep" by "The Daily Show," was in Africa to strengthen U.S. ties to the region. China has increased its influence on the continent as part of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative .

KAMALA HARRIS' LATEST WORD SALAD HONORS 'WOMEN WHO MADE HISTORY THROUGHOUT HISTORY' FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Harris continued: "As you have mentioned, we have had today, this afternoon, a wide-ranging discussion."

"We have discussed a number of important topics," Harris said, repeating herself, "including the importance of concepts and priorities such as freedom and liberty."

Harris, who is 58, also reflected on the age of people in Africa.

"The median age on the continent of Africa is 19. Think about what that means in terms of potential," she said. "Think about the fact that by 2050, one in four people occupying a place on Mother Earth will be on this continent, and what that means."

HARRIS HEARS BOOS AT MARCH MADNESS GAME, FACES RIDICULE FOR SPEECH TO HOWARD PLAYERS AFTER LOSS

Harris also drew ridicule last week during a speech she gave on Women’s History Month , during which she repeated the word "history" multiple times.

"So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been," Harris said.

Her delivery was widely mocked online, with one columnist, Ryan Ledendecker, calling the speech "[a]bsolute cringe."

KAMALA HARRIS ROASTED FOR DODGING COLBERT'S QUESTION ON HER ROLE AS VP: 'WE'RE ALL WONDERING THAT'

On another occasion, Harris spoke at length on Venn diagrams.

"I love Venn diagrams," Harris said during a climate crisis event with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in January.

"I do. I love Venn diagrams. So, the three circles — and you can do more! Nobody says a Venn diagram has to only be three circles, right?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Alexander Hall contributed to this report.