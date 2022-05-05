Kamala Harris slammed over report she refused to appear in student debt video with Biden: ‘Team player’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after Politico's "West Wing Playbook" revealed the vice president reportedly opted to not appear with President Joe Biden in a video about student debt forgiveness.

"The vice president has been increasingly wary of becoming part of the public face of the administration’s response," Playbook said, noting that the progressive wing of the Democrat Party has been calling for more aggressive forgiveness of student loans.

The report said that the "delicate politics" represent a larger disagreement over loan forgiveness among members in the Biden administration.

Scott Jennings, a conservative commentator, responded to the report on Twitter, and asked "Is there a Democrat in the country who will appear with Joe Biden?"

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., reacted to the report as well and argued that student loan forgiveness was not a progressive policy.

"Student debt cancellation isn’t really a progressive policy at all if working class Americans are expected to fund it. It’s another massive upward wealth transfer. The only way it would be truly fair is if universities themselves had to fund it, alongside reforms to the system," Pushaw said on Twitter.

The Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross tweeted "Amazing" in response to the report.

"Team player," he continued. "Curious what she thinks her next step in politics is. Don’t think POTUS is in her future. Maybe San Fran mayor."

American Commitment president Philip Kerpen joked, saying, "She thinks she has a long-term," along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

Rachael Larimore, the managing editor at The Dispatch, also responded to the report. "The more debt that is forgiven, the more the policy is REGRESSIVE, not PROGRESSIVE," she said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said in late April that Biden was getting close to forgiving up to $50,000 in student debt.

"I’ll keep urging the president to take this important step. And I say to my colleagues, I think the president is moving in our direction," Schumer said. "My talks with him and his staff have been very fruitful over the last little while and I am hopeful that he will do the right thing. We’re getting closer."

Biden shut down the progressive proposal to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt for borrowers via executive action in February 2021.

A group of GOP senators pushed legislation in April that would prevent Biden from canceling student loan debt and limit the president's ability to halt or extend student loan payments, which Biden recently extended until the end of August.