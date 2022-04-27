Media personalities, politicians react to Biden mulling student loan forgiveness: 'This is bullcrap'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many media personalities, journalists and politicians appeared both frustrated and excited Wednesday over the possibility of President Biden forgiving student loans.

Biden suggested in a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that he's getting ready to take action on student loan forgiveness, CBS news reported.

Daily Wire reporter Kassy Dillon similarly said that she worked hard to pay off her loans and that she would be "livid" if Biden canceled student loan debt. In a later tweet she said, "This is bullcrap."

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that "no hard-working American without a college degree should have to pay for others' student loans. Period."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said "yes, please" in response to a story about the news from the Washington Post.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said the canceling of student loans would transform millions of lives.

Warren previously called for Biden to cancel student loans "entirely on his own" in a New York Times opinion.

Some offered alternatives to canceling student debt completely.

"Making student loans dischargeable in bankruptcy just seems like such an obvious solution to this problem: Truly burdened borrowers can get a fresh start but still pay a penalty, while irresponsible lenders aren't let off the hook. Which of course means that it will never happen," Sean Trende, of Real Clear Politics, said.

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross suggested dropping interest rates to 0% or canceling accrued interest. He said that Democrats "refuse to entertain" other ideas.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan cheered Biden's plans, and encouraged him to "do it."

"Canceling federal student debt could be a game changer ahead of the midterms. Activists energized, base enthused, young people turning out again. And the best part: Joe Manchin wouldn’t be able to do a single damn thing to stop Joe Biden from doing it," Hasan said.

Actor Mark Ruffalo supported the notion as well, saying "give the young people a chance in this crazy nearly unsurmountable world we are leaving them."

He called for taxing the billionaires that use "the world as a plaything."

Senate Minority Whip John Thune and other fellow Republican Senators are introducing a bill to block the president from eliminating student loan debt.

The bill would also require congressional oversight and limit student loan debt pauses.