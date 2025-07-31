Kamala Harris to sit down with Stephen Colbert for first post-election interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday night on the heels of her new book announcement.

In her first sit-down interview since losing the 2024 election, Harris is going to the CBS show that's been at the center of media news since its abrupt cancellation announcement earlier this month.

She will be promoting her newly announced book "107 Days," a memoir about her abbreviated presidential campaign last year that launched after then-President Joe Biden was forced off the Democratic ticket. She went on to lose the election to President Donald Trump.

Harris also announced this week she is not running for California governor in 2026 – she represented the state in the U.S. Senate before being elected vice president – leading to speculation that she will launch another White House campaign in 2028.

COLBERT TELLS TRUMP TO 'GO F--- YOURSELF’ AFTER PRESIDENT TAUNTS HIM OVER SHOW CANCELLATION

Harris' book will be published by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 23.

"Kamala Harris is a singular American leader," Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement about the book, according to the Associated Press. "‘107 DAYS’ captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read. It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published. It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story."

In mid-July, Colbert announced that his show had been canceled and would end in May 2026.

Her appearance with the late-night star is not expected to be a rigorous interview. Colbert openly supported Harris in the 2024 election and frequently uses his show to boost Democrats with friendly chats; on Wednesday, one of his guests was Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. The day his cancellation was announced, one of his guests that night was Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Critics of CBS parent company Paramount have speculated that Colbert's left-wing late-night show is being canceled for purely political reasons.

DEMOCRATS FAWN OVER STEPHEN COLBERT FOR HOLDING 'TRUTH TO POWER' AFTER CBS CANCELS SHOW

In addition to being a fierce critic of Trump, Colbert mocked Paramount for settling Trump's lawsuit against CBS News for the "60 Minutes" edit of its interview with Harris last year. Trump sued for election interference and Paramount closed the matter ahead of its pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Colbert's cancellation was already reportedly in the works before his latest digs at Paramount, and his show was costing the network upwards of $40 million a year.