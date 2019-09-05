Former McConnell aide: Kamala Harris' support for eating less red meat would get panned at NFL opener

Comments by presidential contender Kamala Harris about reducing red meat consumption to help the Earth may not go over well at Thursday's NFL season opener, according to Josh Holmes.

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears might be the two teams with fan bases whose iconic eats wouldn't mesh well with theidea advanced by Senator Harris, D-Calif., Holmes suggested Thursday on "Special Report."

"We were joking in the break about what tonight's football crowd between the Packers and the Bears would think about such a proposal," he said.

"A large swath of the middle of this country would find that -- and almost everything that was said last night during that climate conference --absolutely incredibly out-of-touch."

During the town hall -- a marathon event on CNN focused on Democratic presidential hopefuls' ideas to combat climate change -- Harris was pressed by moderator Erin Burnett on whether she'd support changing dietary guidelines to specifically reduce red meat.

"Yes. Yes, I would," she responded. "There has to be also what we do in terms of creating incentives that we will eat in a healthy way."

Holmes, a former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., added that Harris' comments on red meat reduction weren't the only notable notions to come out of the town hall event.

"I was shocked that you could actually accrue that many political liabilities in one several-hour sitting," he said.

"What I did see, from the highlights, looked to me like an awful lot of people who are going to have trouble getting elected in places like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, the entire Midwest really."

Later Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers travel to Chicago to take on Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET.