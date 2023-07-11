Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris ridiculed for 'nonsense' comments at transportation roundtable: 'She can’t be serious'

'Are the Biden people forcing her to come off dumber than he is?' one columnist tweeted

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Kamala Harris speaks about the nature of transportation Video

Kamala Harris speaks about the nature of transportation

While attending a roundtable about accessibility in public transportation, Vice President Harris made an obvious point about the fundamentals of transportation.

Vice President Kamala Harris faced a tidal wave of sarcasm after making an obvious declaration about the issue of transportation

Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hosted a roundtable on Tuesday with disability rights leaders to discuss transportation accessibility. Harris, already known for redundant public statements some call "word salads," declared at the roundtable, "This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go! It's that basic."

Many conservatives across Twitter expressed wonder at Harris’ public speaking ability.

"Are the Biden people forcing her to come off dumber than he is?" Townhall columnist Derek Hunter wrote in a tweet.

Kamala Harris speaking

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a roundtable about accessibility in public transportation.

KAMALA HARRIS' ‘WORD SALADS’ DEFENDED ON ‘THE VIEW:’ LAWYERS 'SPEAK IN THREES SO PEOPLE REMEMBER

"Kamala Harris gives voice to thought and then this nonsense comes out. She can’t be serious," Republican communicator Steve Guest wrote. 

Chad Gilmartin, the deputy spokesman for Speaker Kevin McCarthy wrote a sarcastic question in response to Harris’ statement. 

"Fundamentally, yes. But then again, could it not also be said that transportation is about transporting people from one area of transport to another?" he tweeted.

Many commentators sarcastically praised Harris as if she had shared important wisdom.

"She’s a genius," OutKick's Tomi Lahren wrote.

US Vice President Kamala Harris shows records she bought at Home Rule Records in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW POLL REVEALS VOTERS’ THOUGHTS ON KAMALA HARRIS IF BIDEN CAN’T FINISH SECOND TERM

Campus conservative advocacy organization Lone Conservative wrote, "She really has a way with words."

Radio host Julie Gunlock wrote that Harris is a "National treasure."

"Insightful!" Fox News columnist Liz Peek wrote.

Vice President Kamala Harri

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs after speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Republican social media and digital strategist Alex Sears declared, "She's solved it!" 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.