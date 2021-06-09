Mollie Hemingway calls out Kamala Harris' nervous laugh when facing tough questions

The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris laughs "nervously" when challenged by journalists, reacting to an interview the former senator had with NBC's Lester Holt.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: It is just so utterly awkward and weird what she is saying. Good on Lester Holt for correcting the lie that she had been to the border as vice president. She hasn’t been to the border, but her response is so insufficient.

It shows she doesn’t take it seriously by comparing the U.S. border to Europe. You are wondering, does she have a handle on this, and then she does that thing where she laughs nervously when she gets the slightest difficulty or a question or topic and it is making a lot of Americans nervous to see how nervous she is about not being able to handle the thing she was tasked with, which is the border crisis.

There were 170,000 people apprehended in May. Many more people crossing who are not apprehended. It is a continuing problem and you kind of wonder who is taking care of it.

