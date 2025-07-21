Republican fundraising outpaces Democrats by nearly double, June numbers show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Democratic Party continues to reel from its 2024 losses and deals with internal strife, Republican fundraising nearly doubled that of the Democrats in June, according to reporting by The Hill and a Fox News Digital review.

The Hill reported that the Republican National Committee raised a grand total of $16.2 million in the month of June, far outstripping the Democratic National Committee’s $8.6 million during the same period.

The RNC currently has a war chest totaling $80.78 million, while the DNC has $15.22 million on hand, according to the outlet.

This comes as the Democratic Party had to deal with internal turmoil in June, including drama over former vice-chair David Hogg, a progressive activist, who decided to not seek reelection just months after being elevated to the role. Hogg had sparked considerable internal rifts with his push to primary older incumbent Democrats.

At the time, DNC vice-chair Malcolm Kenyatta told Fox News Digital the process was "frustrating" and felt like a "slap in the face."

"We haven't been able to be singularly focused," Kenyatta said. "We've spent a lot of time talking about procedural nonsense within the DNC. I promise you nobody cares about that, and nobody wants to talk about it as little as I do. I want us to get refocused."

This comes after Vice President Kamala Harris spent a whopping $1.5 billion during her 15-week campaign that ended in defeat to President Donald Trump, including burning through millions of dollars on star-studded events on the eve of the election, according to a report.

Despite this seemingly dire situation, Democratic Party leadership is taking an optimistic tone, saying in a Monday statement that this June was the "best-ever" for grassroots donations in an off-year in the committee’s history.

The statement said the party has raised a total of over $50 million since the start of the year.

DNC Chair Ken Martin commented that "around the country, people are energized, ready to fight back, and empowering Democrats to win elections."

"The DNC is breaking grassroots fundraising records, bringing on more volunteers than ever, and raising record-setting funds to beat Republicans," said Martin. "Democrats are back in the ring thanks to grassroots energy across all 50 states, and together, we’re going to defeat the toxic Republican agenda and put this country back on track for hard-working families."

Meanwhile, The Hill also reported the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) outraised its counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, $32.3 million to $29.1 million in the second quarter of the year and $18.1 million to $12.7 million in June.

The outlet noted that despite the fundraising, the DCCC reported having $39.7 million on hand, while the NRCC has $37.6 million. However, this is the first time in four years that the NRCC outraised the DCCC in the first six months of an election cycle.

A Fox News Digital review of NRCC fundraising numbers found that on average, Republican congressional candidates in swing districts outraised vulnerable House Democrats in the second quarter $1.1 million to $661,000 and have more money on hand by over $848,000.

In a statement emailed to Fox News Digital, NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said the committee was building a "historic" war chest.

"While House Republicans build a historic war chest to grow the majority, House Democrats are broke, divided, and hijacked by socialists," said Marinella. "Donors are slamming the brakes because they know this party is pathetic, aimless, and has no chance of taking back the majority."

Fox News Digital reached out to the RNC, DNC and DCCC for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

