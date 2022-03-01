Kamala Harris dragged for 'terrifying' explanation of Ukraine crisis: 'A real inability to talk normally'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris was dragged by critics on Tuesday for an eyebrow-raising response during a radio interview, where she was asked to explain the Ukraine crisis to listeners.

Harris joined the "The Morning Hustle" to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, and Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.

Asked at one point to explain the crisis overseas in "layman's terms" for concerned listeners, Harris responded slowly, "Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong."

Critics pounced on Harris for her elementary explanation of a war that has already claimed thousands of casualties, with some questioning her understanding of the conflict and others mocking her curious choice of words.

"OH… MY… GOD," GOP strategist Greg Price tweeted alongside a clip of the exchange.

"This gives me so much anxiety," Meghan McCain responded. "This is like how my 16 year old niece would answer this question."

'Outkick’ founder and podcast host Clay Travis tweeted, "If you're confused about what's going on in Ukraine and have an IQ of 14, Kamala Harris is here for you."

Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel called Harris’ explanation of the war "terrifying."

"She just has a real inability to talk normally to [people]," Mandel wrote. "Layman’s terms doesn’t mean ‘assume the audience has never heard of Russia...'"

"Apparently Vice President Kamala Harris believes the average American layperson is aged 4," The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech echoed. "You will hear higher levels of explanation of international affairs in Peppa Pig."

Former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called Harris’ response "embarrassing," remarking that it's "No wonder staffers smarter than her have quit."

Harris, who faced an exodus of staff members at the beginning of the year, has been plagued by historically low job performance ratings, with the Real Clear Politics average of all the most recent national surveys giving her a 37.5% approval rating and a 51% disapproval rating through Feb. 24.