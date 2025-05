Former Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala on Monday despite making very few public showings since she lost to President Donald Trump in November, as her attendance at the high-profile event was mocked by critics.

The 2025 Met Gala's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Per the Met, the theme honors Black dandyism and "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora."

According to Vogue, Black dandyism is "a fashion revolution, a movement steeped in history, resistance, and pride." The hosts of this year's event include Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky.

The Democratic Party's social media account posted a photo of Harris on Monday, along with the caption, "Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala." Critics questioned whether the move seemed out of touch, and mocked Harris' outfit.

"Why is the Democratic Party's main social media account posting this?" journalist Zaid Jilani wrote on social media.

Conor Friedersdorf, a staff writer at The Atlantic, mocked the Democratic Party's decision to tout Harris' attendance at a gala for "Manhattan elites."

"How do we win back enough of the populists and the working class to compete for power again?" he wrote on X. "Photos of party leaders in designer clothes to attend the premier gala for Manhattan elites? Good call. Tweet is from the official account."

"Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture, but also our policies and politics," Harris told Vogue in a statement about the gala. "Artistic expression—whether it’s dance, music, visual arts, or fashion—has a way of capturing the mood and language of the people without words. Art has the power to shape the conversation about where we are today and where we need to go."

"On the one hand, Harris is probably the second-most-famous Black politician in the country behind Barack Obama. Why wouldn’t she attend the Met Gala that specifically celebrates Blackness? On the other hand, attending an event like this does not make it seem like she’s in touch with the kinds of people who are freaking out over what tariffs are going to do to the price of groceries," Olivia Craighead wrote for New York Magazine.

Craighead also wrote that it was likely not as controversial as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "tax the rich" gown at the event in 2021.

Ocasio-Cortez has appeared alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at several rallies across the U.S. on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

Conservative writer Chad Felix Greene wrote of Harris' dress, "That dress looks like there is another woman in the same dress right behind her. My eyes can't make sense of this." He then questioned the move, asking, "Also, we like millionaires flaunting their wealth at vapid parties now? The day Trump imposed student loans?!"

Matthew Stoller, a political commentator and researcher at the American Economic Liberties Project, reacted to the Democratic Party's post by sarcastically saying, "I don't understand how Democrats lost to Trump."

Harris is also scheduled to headline a top-dollar Democratic National Committee fundraising dinner on Tuesday.

Conservative political commentator Richie Greenberg wrote that the Met Gala costs $75,000 a ticket.

According to CBS News, tables at the Met Gala start at $350,000, and individual tickets cost $75,000, but celebrities and public figures are often invited guests and don't have to pay to attend.

Host of the "Ruthless" podcast John Ashbrook wrote, "crafted from the coats of 101 Dalmatian puppies," likening Harris' look to fictional character Cruella de Vil, who is well known for her half-white and half-black hairstyle in Disney's "101 Dalmatians."

Lizzo's look at the Met Gala also closely resembled Cruella de Vil, as she also donned a long cigarette holder.

Abigail Jackson, the deputy Communications Director for the RNC, asked in response to the photo posted by the Democratic Party, "Is this satire?"

"You lost," former Trump adviser Jason Miller wrote in reaction to the photo.

"Who is this for!" Ken Klippenstein, a liberal journalist, wrote.

Other liberals lauded her appearance at the exclusive event, including Harry Sisson, a liberal influencer.

Fox News' Janelle Ash and Lori Bashian contributed to this report.