©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Met Gala 2025 sees Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Miley Cyrus in head-turning fashion

The 2025 Met Gala theme was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Fashion's biggest night is here. The first Monday of May showcases the biggest stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the annual Met Gala.

The 2025 Met Gala's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Per the Met, the theme honors Black dandyism and "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora." 

According to Vogue, Black dandyism is "a fashion revolution, a movement steeped in history, resistance, and pride." The hosts of this year's event include Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky.

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Met Gala

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Silk & Sound were on the carpet before the event to sing Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Pharrell Williams at the Met Gala

Pharrell Williams at the Met Gala. He is among the hosts this year as well as Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Below is a look at the stars who attended the 2025 Met Gala.

Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala in a black dress

Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala in a black dress. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sydney Sweeney shined on the carpet in a black gown with rhinestones and a plunging neckline. The actress wore dark, sultry make-up for her look.

Venus Williams paid homage to her tennis roots and wore a green tennis skirt with a green polo and floor-length green jacket. Her sister, Serena Williams, wore a light green, off-the-shoulder gown. Her look was paired with a long train.

Venus Williams in a green dress at the 2025 Met Gala

Venus Williams in a green dress at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Serena Williams at the Met Gala

Serena Williams at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway wore a black and white sequined floor-length skirt with a white button-up tucked in. Hathaway's hair was pulled back in a high ponytail, and she wore a statement diamond necklace with the look.

Anne Hathaway at the 2025 Met Gala

Anne Hathaway at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Zendaya wore a nude paintsuit with a matching hat. She kept her jewelry simple, showing off her engagement ring from Tom Holland.

Zendaya Met Gala

Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Demi Moore wore a unique look to the 2025 Met Gala. Her two-toned, black and white dress featured an arch that went over her head.

Demi Moore at the Met Gala

Demi Moore at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pamela Anderson donned a make-up free look on Monday night. She wore a silver sequined gown. Anderson paired her look with a diamond ear cuff.

Pamela Anderson in a sparkly gown at the Met Gala red carpet.

Pamela Anderson in a sparkly gown at the Met Gala red carpet. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Diana Ross made a statement on the red carpet with a long white feather train. She was accompanied by her son, Evan Ross. He wore a black suit with sequin accents on the jacket.

Diana's daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, also walked the carpet on Monday night.

Tracee Elis Ross at the 2025 Met Gala

Tracee Elis Ross at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Diana Ross at the met gala in a white dress with a long train.

Diana Ross at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Heidi Klum kept her look simple with a strapless black dress.

Heidi Klum at the Met Gala in a black strapless dress.

Heidi Klum attended the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Zoe Saldaña wore a black and white gown with a collar and button details throughout.

Zoe Saldana at the Met Gala 2025 in a black and white gown

Zoe Saldaña at the Met Gala 2025 in a black and white gown (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Simone Biles wore a blue mini-dress with a long train. Biles wore a bowtie with her bangs swooped to the side. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, accompanied her in an all-white suit.

Simone Biles at the 2025 Met Gala in a blue gown

Simone Biles at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lupita Nyong'o wore a light blue suit with a matching hat and cape.

Lupita Nyong'o at the Met Gala in a blue suit

Lupita Nyong'o at the Met Gala in a blue suit. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gigi Hadid wore a gold gown with gold sequins. The supermodel paired the look with long, statement earrings.

Singer Lorde wore a gray two-piece, backless dress.

Gigi Hadid at the 2025 Met Gala in a gold dress

Gigi Hadid at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lorde at the 2025 Met Gala

Lorde at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Joey King wore a green, embellished pantsuit with a black and white checkered t-shirt. She paired the look with a brown belt and an abstract gold and brown tie.

"White Lotus" actress and Blackpink member Lisa stood out on the carpet in mesh tights and a sequined, cropped jacket.

Other "White Lotus" stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood, walked the carpet together on Monday night.

Aimee Lou Wood at the 2025 met gala

Aimee Lou Wood at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the met gala 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the Met Gala 2025 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Joey King at the 2025 Met Gala

Joey King at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lisa at the 2025 Met Gala

Lisa at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walked the carpet together. Jonas wore a white shirt with black pants and Chopra wore an extravagant black and white polkadot gown. She paired her look with a large black hat.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2025 Met Gala

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter showed off her legs at the 2025 Met Gala. The singer wore a tuxedo-style bodysuit with a long train and platform heels.

Miley Cyrus wore a leather, cropped top with her hair styled back in a braid. Her two-piece look was paired with a floor-length black skirt and a Cartier gold choker necklace.

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cynthia Erivo on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala

Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cynthia Erivo wore a lavish black gown. The top of her dress was embellished with red and silver sequins. She pulled the look together with knee-high boots and an exaggerated black train.

Lana Del Rey attended the Met Gala in a black gown with a large black feather and a long, black train.

Lana Del Rey at the 2025 Met Gala

Lana Del Rey at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge wore a white dress with a large bow on the back of her dress. 

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman on the 2025 Met Gala red carper.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman on the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sophie Ritchie

Sofia Richie Grainge at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attended the event together.

Ciara and Russell Wilson were hand-in-hand on the carpet. Ciara wore a black dress with cut-outs on the side and on the front. Wilson kept his look simple with a black suit and coat.

Ciara and Russell Wilson at the Met Gala

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman wore a strapless black gown with short black gloves to the 2025 Met Gala.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

