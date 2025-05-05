Met Gala 2025 sees Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Miley Cyrus in head-turning fashion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fashion's biggest night is here. The first Monday of May showcases the biggest stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the annual Met Gala.

The 2025 Met Gala's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Per the Met, the theme honors Black dandyism and "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora."

According to Vogue, Black dandyism is "a fashion revolution, a movement steeped in history, resistance, and pride." The hosts of this year's event include Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky.

Silk & Sound were on the carpet before the event to sing Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Below is a look at the stars who attended the 2025 Met Gala.

Sydney Sweeney shined on the carpet in a black gown with rhinestones and a plunging neckline. The actress wore dark, sultry make-up for her look.

Venus Williams paid homage to her tennis roots and wore a green tennis skirt with a green polo and floor-length green jacket. Her sister, Serena Williams, wore a light green, off-the-shoulder gown. Her look was paired with a long train.

Anne Hathaway wore a black and white sequined floor-length skirt with a white button-up tucked in. Hathaway's hair was pulled back in a high ponytail, and she wore a statement diamond necklace with the look.

Zendaya wore a nude paintsuit with a matching hat. She kept her jewelry simple, showing off her engagement ring from Tom Holland.

Demi Moore wore a unique look to the 2025 Met Gala. Her two-toned, black and white dress featured an arch that went over her head.

Pamela Anderson donned a make-up free look on Monday night. She wore a silver sequined gown. Anderson paired her look with a diamond ear cuff.

Diana Ross made a statement on the red carpet with a long white feather train. She was accompanied by her son, Evan Ross. He wore a black suit with sequin accents on the jacket.

Diana's daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, also walked the carpet on Monday night.

Heidi Klum kept her look simple with a strapless black dress.

Zoe Saldaña wore a black and white gown with a collar and button details throughout.

Simone Biles wore a blue mini-dress with a long train. Biles wore a bowtie with her bangs swooped to the side. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, accompanied her in an all-white suit.

Lupita Nyong'o wore a light blue suit with a matching hat and cape.

Gigi Hadid wore a gold gown with gold sequins. The supermodel paired the look with long, statement earrings.

Singer Lorde wore a gray two-piece, backless dress.

Joey King wore a green, embellished pantsuit with a black and white checkered t-shirt. She paired the look with a brown belt and an abstract gold and brown tie.

"White Lotus" actress and Blackpink member Lisa stood out on the carpet in mesh tights and a sequined, cropped jacket.

Other "White Lotus" stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood, walked the carpet together on Monday night.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walked the carpet together. Jonas wore a white shirt with black pants and Chopra wore an extravagant black and white polkadot gown. She paired her look with a large black hat.

Sabrina Carpenter showed off her legs at the 2025 Met Gala. The singer wore a tuxedo-style bodysuit with a long train and platform heels.

Miley Cyrus wore a leather, cropped top with her hair styled back in a braid. Her two-piece look was paired with a floor-length black skirt and a Cartier gold choker necklace.

Cynthia Erivo wore a lavish black gown. The top of her dress was embellished with red and silver sequins. She pulled the look together with knee-high boots and an exaggerated black train.

Lana Del Rey attended the Met Gala in a black gown with a large black feather and a long, black train.

Sofia Richie Grainge wore a white dress with a large bow on the back of her dress.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attended the event together.

Ciara and Russell Wilson were hand-in-hand on the carpet. Ciara wore a black dress with cut-outs on the side and on the front. Wilson kept his look simple with a black suit and coat.

Nicole Kidman wore a strapless black gown with short black gloves to the 2025 Met Gala.

