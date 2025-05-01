Harris draws social media scorn for digression about elephants during an earthquake

Former Vice President Kamala Harris urged Democrats across the country to act like elephants in an awkward digression during her speech Wednesday night.

Harris delivered her first public address since losing the 2024 election on Wednesday in California, offering an angry and negative view of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

"Please allow me, friends, to digress for a moment," she told the audience at Emerge's 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco. "Okay, it's kind of dark in here, but I am going to ask for a show of hands. Who saw that video from a couple of weeks ago? The one of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo during the earthquake. Google it if you have not seen it.

"So that scene has been on my mind. Everybody has been asking what are you thinking about these days. For those who haven't seen it, here those elephants were, and as soon as they felt the earth shaking beneath their feet, they got in a circle and stood next to each other to protect the most vulnerable. Think about it. What a powerful metaphor," she continued.

"Because we know those who try to incite fear are most effective when they divide and conquer. When they separate the herd, when they try to make everyone think they are alone. But in the face of crisis, the lesson is don't, don't scatter," she added.

"The instinct has to be to immediately find and connect with each other, and to know that the circle will be stronger," she said.

Many users on social media were quick to mock Harris' story as bizarre and jarring in the context of her speech.

"It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt," wrote one user, @JohnETiffany1, referencing a common maxim.

The former vice president did not address rumors that she may be considering a run for governor of California during her speech.

The organizer, Emerge, is a training organization that seeks to prepare Democratic women to run for office. It charged $25 for viewers to gain access to the virtual livestream. Other package options included a $100 fee for young professionals and a $250 general admission ticket.