Kamala Harris claims Trump voters tell her they feel 'lied to' about deportations

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday during an interview with ex-CNN host Don Lemon that she has spoken to people who voted for President Donald Trump that tell her they feel lied to about his illegal immigration enforcement.

"And then what's happening in terms of these raids and the fear it is striking in these communities. I've talked to so many people who say, people who voted for Trump who say, 'Well, we thought he was just going to go after what he said were criminals, but he's going after hardworking people.’ And they feel lied to," Harris told Lemon.

Harris spoke to Lemon while on tour in Chicago promoting her memoir, "107 Days," which recounts her failed 2024 election campaign. The title refers to the abbreviated amount of time she had after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her as the replacement nominee.

"And you know, there are a lot of people that feel lied to because he has lied to a lot of people," she said, arguing that Americans voted for Trump because he vowed to bring down prices before accusing the president of lying again.

Harris told Lemon she thought Americans needed a break and declared they were ready to "activate," before touting a "No Kings" protest.

"I think people are going to come out in big numbers, multi-generational, coming out to say that we know that we deserve better, and we want more of our government than the weaponization of the rule of law. We want more than the corruption, the callousness, and frankly, the incompetence we're seeing come out of the White House," she said.

Lemon praised the former vice president and said he was proud of her while also lauding the book.

Harris has been sharply critical of Trump while promoting her memoir, which received mixed to negative reviews for blaming a wide variety of people and factors for her defeat.

Harris argued during an interview that aired Sunday on MSNBC's "The Weekend" that recent indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James show that Trump is on a "vengeance campaign" against those who oppose him, using the federal government to carry it out.

When MSNBC host Eugene Daniels asked whether Americans can trust the Department of Justice, Harris replied that she did not believe they could.

Harris also said Trump and his team should be commended for brokering the peace deal that secured the freedom of the living Israeli hostages in Gaza.