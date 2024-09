President Biden praised his Vice President Kamala Harris for handling "everything from foreign policy to domestic policy" under his administration as her campaign struggles to cast her as a "change" candidate and not an extension of the Biden presidency.

In an interview on "The View" Wednesday, Biden discussed Harris' credentials as his potential successor after "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked what advice he gave the vice president to defeat former President Trump in November.

"Be herself. Look, she is smart as hell. Number one, she’s tough. She was a first-rate prosecutor…and as vice president, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do. And so I was able to delegate [to] her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy," he said.

TRUMP SPOX BATTLES CNN HOST OVER HARRIS AS THE ‘CHANGE’ CANDIDATE: SHE'S IN THE WHITE HOUSE ‘RIGHT NOW'

Critics were quick to pounce on Biden's admission, with some saying it undermines the argument that Harris' hands were tied as vice president and others calling her complicit in all the administration's failures.

"It's all her fault, Jack!" Republican strategist Steve Guest posted on X alongside a clip of "The View" segment.

"'A new way forward' - Kamala Harris. "Listen Jack she ran everything for the past 3 1/2 years. Not a joke," Conservative writer Stephen L. Miller wrote.

"Still not convinced he's not purposely trying to tank her," he added in a separate post.

AP PANNED FOR SAYING HARRIS IS ‘HAVING IT BOTH WAYS’ AS SITTING VP, CHANGE CANDIDATE: ‘YOU’RE LETTING HER'

"Yeah, he wants her to lose so he can say "I told you so." There's no other explanation," RedState contributor, who uses just the name Bonchie, weighed in.

Harris has spent most of her time since emerging as the Democratic nominee casting herself as an agent of change, despite the fact that she is the current vice president. She has called for a "new way forward," telling CNN in last month's interview that she wants to "turn the page on the last decade of what I believe has been contrary to where the spirit of our country really lies."

After Dana Bash pointed out Harris had been vice president for three-and-a-half of those years, Harris countered she meant moving on from this "era," seemingly referring to the political rise of Donald Trump that began in 2015.

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month that their campaign's goal is to ensure voters see Harris' role in the Biden administration's failures.

"It is our goal over the next several weeks ahead of Election Day to ensure that voters understand Kamala Harris is not the candidate of change, nor is she the candidate of the future," the Trump 2024 national press secretary told CNN. "Kamala Harris is the Vice President of the United States right now. And she is wholly responsible for the failures over the past four years."

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.