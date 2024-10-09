Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics on Late Night

Kamala Harris dodges Colbert's question on what 'major changes' she'd bring versus Biden presidency

Harris told 'The View' she couldn't think of anything she'd do differently than Biden

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Harris tells Colbert 'I'm obviously not Joe Biden' Video

Harris tells Colbert 'I'm obviously not Joe Biden'

Kamala Harris got a do-over on a question about how her presidency would be different from Joe Biden's during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

Vice President Kamala Harris refrained from saying what "major changes" her administration would bring versus the Biden administration she is currently serving during an interview Tuesday night.

Harris sat down for a friendly interview with "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, who pointed to polls showing voters want the 2024 election to be about change.   

"You are a member of the present administration, but under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?" Colbert asked.

KAMALA HARRIS TELLS ‘THE VIEW’ SHE CAN'T THINK OF ANYTHING SHE WOULD HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY FROM BIDEN

Kamala Harris on Colbert

Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert's question on what "major changes" she would bring to the White House versus President Biden. (Screenshot/CBS)

"Sure, well I'm obviously not Joe Biden," Harris responded.

"I've noticed," Colbert quipped. 

"So that would be one change in terms of – but also I think it's important to say with 28 days to go, I'm not Donald Trump," Harris said, sparking cheers from the liberal audience.

"And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about – frankly, I love the American people, and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams. We have incredible work ethic. And I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we've achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and in that way, grow the strength of our nation," Harris continued before touting her "opportunity economy" pitch and talking about her small business owner mother. 

‘60 MINUTES’ ASKS HARRIS WHETHER IT WAS A ‘MISTAKE’ FOR BIDEN ADMIN TO GO SOFT ON BORDER, VP REPEATEDLY DODGES

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold hands on balcony

Harris has been struggling to separate herself from President Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 race under pressure from Democrats and fears he'd lose. (Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day on her media blitz, Harris was similarly asked on "The View"whether she would have done anything differently from the Biden presidency. 

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," Harris responded, adding "I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

Critics panned the Democratic nominee's comments, insisting they would be immediately used in a Trump ad to tie her to Biden, who was forced out as the nominee by anxious Democrats in July. Biden dropped out of the race under pressure and Harris quickly replaced him.

HARRIS' ‘WORD SALAD’ ANSWER ON ISRAEL ALLIANCE CONFOUNDS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS: ‘SOMEONE PLEASE INTERPRET’

Kamala Harris The View

Vice President Kamala Harris told "The View" on Tuesday she couldn't think of anything she would have done differently from the Biden presidency.  (ABC/The View)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.