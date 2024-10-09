Kamala Harris dodges Colbert's question on what 'major changes' she'd bring versus Biden presidency

Vice President Kamala Harris refrained from saying what "major changes" her administration would bring versus the Biden administration she is currently serving during an interview Tuesday night.

Harris sat down for a friendly interview with "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, who pointed to polls showing voters want the 2024 election to be about change.

"You are a member of the present administration, but under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?" Colbert asked.

"Sure, well I'm obviously not Joe Biden," Harris responded.

"I've noticed," Colbert quipped.

"So that would be one change in terms of – but also I think it's important to say with 28 days to go, I'm not Donald Trump," Harris said, sparking cheers from the liberal audience.

"And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about – frankly, I love the American people, and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams. We have incredible work ethic. And I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we've achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and in that way, grow the strength of our nation," Harris continued before touting her "opportunity economy" pitch and talking about her small business owner mother.

Earlier in the day on her media blitz, Harris was similarly asked on "The View"whether she would have done anything differently from the Biden presidency.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," Harris responded, adding "I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

Critics panned the Democratic nominee's comments, insisting they would be immediately used in a Trump ad to tie her to Biden, who was forced out as the nominee by anxious Democrats in July. Biden dropped out of the race under pressure and Harris quickly replaced him.

