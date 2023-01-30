Kamala Harris anonymously hit by Democrats questioning her 'basic political skills'

Washington Post reporter Cleve R. Wootson Jr. revealed that several Democrats, some under the condition of anonymity, admitted that they were "worried" about the prospect of Kamala Harris leading the Democratic Party or even returning as vice president in 2024.

Monday’s piece, titled "Some Democrats are worried about Harris’s political prospects," based on interviews with "more than a dozen Democratic leaders in key states," found prominent party members expressing concerns over Harris’ political future based on her experience as vice president.

Wootson elaborated, "Harris’s tenure has been underwhelming, they said, marked by struggles as a communicator and at times near-invisibility, leaving many rank-and-file Democrats unpersuaded that she has the force, charisma and skill to mount a winning presidential campaign."

"People are poised to pounce on anything — any misstep, any gaffe, anything she says — and so she’s probably not getting the benefit of the doubt," said former Cobb County Democrats Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur, a Harris supporter. She added, "it doesn’t help that she’s not [that] adept as a communicator."

TWITTER REACTS TO WARREN STOPPING SHORT OF ENDORSING VP HARRIS FOR RE-ELECTION: 'INTERESTING WORD CHOICE'

The Post story followed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., similarly appearing to cast doubts on Harris’ future, stopping short of endorsing her as Biden’s running mate in 2024.

"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," Warren said Friday. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

Wootson reported that Warren issued a statement Sunday regarding her comments, saying, "I fully support the president’s and vice president’s re-election together, and never intended to imply otherwise."

Among other Democrats, however, the article elaborated on the fears that "Americans are simply not willing to elect a woman of color as president" while "Harris herself lacks the political skills to win a national race."

"And given the increasingly hard-edge tone of the Republican Party, they add, few Democrats are willing to roll the dice," Wootsen wrote.

KAMALA HARRIS TAKES HEAT FOR OMITTING RIGHT TO ‘LIFE’ WHEN CITING DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE: ‘GARBAGE’

Others criticized Harris for frequently staying out of the spotlight, which is "a reflection of her team’s calculus — and fears — following missteps and shaky public appearances," like her interview with NBC’s Lester Holt in 2021 "in which she awkwardly downplayed the urgency of visiting the U.S.-Mexico border."

"That moment sparked a debate among senior members of the vice president’s team about whether such interviews hurt more than they help, Harris’s advisers said privately. For months afterward, Harris treated such interviews warily, arguably depriving her of a wider audience and a bigger impact," Wootsen wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A report from Politico on Jan. 17 suggested that Harris’ team believes, "After spending much of her time in office managing bad headlines, staff turnover and persistent questions about her portfolio and position in Biden world, the vice president is in a better place."