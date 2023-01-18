Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris' reported relaunch mocked: 'She's in a better place - better place than where?'

The vice president's aides are looking to show off the new Kamala

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Harold Ford Jr: Kamala Harris needs a reset

'The Five' co-hosts discuss Kamala Harris's aides saying she is ready to put her missteps behind her and become a 'normal vice president.'

Kamala Harris is gearing up to put her gaffes, missteps and cackling laugh behind her as the vice president's aides try to relaunch her image. 

A new report from Politico claims the veep is "in a better place" after the 2022 midterm elections and ready to hit the road to show off the new and improved version of herself. 

"She says she's in a better place. A better place than where? Because I don't know where she is," Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday on "The Five." 

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, smiles as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. 

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, smiles as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.  ((AP Photo/Tony Avelar))

He argued Harris was hired because she was a "historical first," the first female and first woman of color to become vice president.

BIDEN DEFENDS FIRST YEAR RECORD, SAYS HE ‘DIDN’T OVERPROMISE,' BUT ‘OUTPERFORMED,’ MADE ‘ENORMOUS PROGRESS’

"Historic first now is an obsession every time the Dems are in power because they use it as a cudgel against Republicans," Gutfeld said. "Like if you want to vote for a Republican, then clearly you don't want to be part of this historic first. You must be a racist. You must be, you know, a bigot of some kind."

He also highlighted a list of historical firsts but also "historical failures" in the Biden administration, such as Sam Brinton, the first openly non-binary senior administration official who was fired after allegedly stealing luggage from two different airports. 

Brinton's official government portrait.

Brinton's official government portrait. (Department of Energy)

"Rachel Levine, Kamala, KJP Lori Lightfoot. Pete Buttigieg. Even Joe Biden's a historical first and a failure. He is the first president with no brain connectivity." Gutfeld quipped.

Co-host Harold Ford Jr. pushed back, saying Harris has shown she can be successful in electoral politics because she was elected to be district attorney, attorney general and senator for California. 

However, he argued the vice president "needs a reset." "The president and the country could use her being a more reliable and effective partner for the president."

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images | Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ford said if Harris could find a better way to tackle border security, it would go a long way in helping President Biden and the country. 

"She has more experience than anybody in this administration to deal with crime. She was a DA and she was an AG of the biggest and most populous state in the country,' he explained.

"Can you imagine if she went around the country collecting best practices, ideas, [and] things that are working? Police officers acting with communities, police officers being funded?"  

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.