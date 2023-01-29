Sen. Warren stops short of supporting VP Harris for re-election: 'I really want to defer...'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., stopped short of backing Vice President Harris as President Biden's 2024 running mate during an interview on Friday and said he should do what makes him "comfortable."

During an interview on Boston Public Radio, Warren was asked if Harris should be Biden's running mate.

"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," she responded. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

Warren was also asked if Biden should run again.

"Yes. He should run again," Warren said during the interview. "And he is running again."

The president has not officially announced his 2024 re-election bid, but is widely expected to announce in February.

Warren said during an interview with Politico that she was "very happy" about Biden's re-election and said he would likely not face a primary challenge.

"The circumstances are that Joe Biden is running," Warren said. "I’m very happy about that. I am not running for president, I’m running for Senate."

Warren praised Biden during the interview and said he has "gotten a tremendous amount done."

"I love to say this, Bill, the CHIPS and SCIENCE bill! This, when I ran for Senate a decade ago, I said one of the things I think we need to do as a nation, we need to double our investment in science. That is exactly what we did last summer. And Joe Biden signed that into law. He showed he’s willing to wade into the fights. He waded in the fight on student loan debt for 43 million Americans," she said during the interview.

Warren praised the Inflation Reduction Act and added that it was the first time they raised corporate taxes in 30 years.

"We also got the biggest climate package we’ve ever gotten. It goes into effect right now, the $35 cap for seniors on insulin. Think about these things. Seniors are not going to have to spend more than $2,000 a year on pharmacy prescription drugs," she said, praising Biden.

Biden and Harris are expected to attend several high-level fundraisers in Philadelphia and New York City next week ahead of their expected announcement.