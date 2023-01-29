Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Sen. Warren stops short of supporting VP Harris for re-election: 'I really want to defer...'

'I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,' she said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops short of endorsing Vice President Harris for re-election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., avoided endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for re-election during an interview on Friday. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., stopped short of backing Vice President Harris as President Biden's 2024 running mate during an interview on Friday and said he should do what makes him "comfortable."

During an interview on Boston Public Radio, Warren was asked if Harris should be Biden's running mate. 

"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," she responded. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

Warren was also asked if Biden should run again. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops short of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden's running mate in 2024.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops short of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden's running mate in 2024.

DESPITE SIDELINING, SEN. WARREN SAYS DEMOCRATIC MIDTERMS VICTORY 'BELONGS' TO BIDEN

"Yes. He should run again," Warren said during the interview. "And he is running again."

The president has not officially announced his 2024 re-election bid, but is widely expected to announce in February.

Warren said during an interview with Politico that she was "very happy" about Biden's re-election and said he would likely not face a primary challenge.  

"The circumstances are that Joe Biden is running," Warren said. "I’m very happy about that. I am not running for president, I’m running for Senate."

Vice President Kamala Harris met with civil rights and reproductive freedom leaders Monday to discuss how to protect women's health care following the Supreme Court overturning Roe. v. Wade. 

Vice President Kamala Harris met with civil rights and reproductive freedom leaders Monday to discuss how to protect women's health care following the Supreme Court overturning Roe. v. Wade.

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS BIDEN'S 2023 PRIORITIES INCLUDES INFLATION, JOB GROWTH: ‘NEVER BEEN MORE OPTIMISTIC’

Warren praised Biden during the interview and said he has "gotten a tremendous amount done."  

"I love to say this, Bill, the CHIPS and SCIENCE bill! This, when I ran for Senate a decade ago, I said one of the things I think we need to do as a nation, we need to double our investment in science. That is exactly what we did last summer. And Joe Biden signed that into law. He showed he’s willing to wade into the fights. He waded in the fight on student loan debt for 43 million Americans," she said during the interview.  

Warren praised the Inflation Reduction Act and added that it was the first time they raised corporate taxes in 30 years. 

Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as President Joe Biden speaks before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as President Joe Biden speaks before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Washington.

"We also got the biggest climate package we’ve ever gotten. It goes into effect right now, the $35 cap for seniors on insulin. Think about these things. Seniors are not going to have to spend more than $2,000 a year on pharmacy prescription drugs," she said, praising Biden. 

Biden and Harris are expected to attend several high-level fundraisers in Philadelphia and New York City next week ahead of their expected announcement. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.