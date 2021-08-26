Kash Patel on Kabul attack: Taliban 'dictating the terms' to Biden of US exit from Afghanistan

Former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel said Thursday on "Outnumbered" that the Taliban is "dictating the terms" of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan and leveraged the situation to its strategic advantage.

KASH PATEL: I wish we were talking about something else other than the implosion of Afghanistan. You guys had a point that not many others are talking about. Isis-k … which is a foreign terrorist organization designated by the U.S. government that operates out of northern Afghanistan and normally is waging battles with Al Qaeda. But those two enemies of the United States are smart enough to take advantage of a crisis in Afghanistan on American interests, and what they have done and they have the means, it doesn't take a lot to create a VBIED, a vehicle-born improvised explosive device … or a suicide vest and inflict mass casualty…

So the Taliban is unfortunately dictating the terms of Afghanistan to the American commander in chief. And what they have done strategically from a position of war is they have taken the withdrawal date that President Biden has announced and used it to their advantage, used it to leverage their position of strength and inflict harm on Americans and American allies in Afghanistan, including innocent Afghan civilians. And from a strategic warfighting posture, if your enemy can take your own timeline of withdrawal and inflict pain by outstaging you in Afghanistan, then unfortunately this is what's happened and it's just a terrible outcome.

