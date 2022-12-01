Justin Trudeau blasted for condemning China after his own restrictive policies: ‘LOOK IN THE MIRROR TYRANT’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being labeled a hypocrite by some for expressing support for Chinese protesters rallying against President Xi Jinping's "zero-COVID" policy after his own suppression of anti-lockdown protesters in Canada earlier this year.

Trudeau told reporters Tuesday, "Obviously everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves, should be allowed to, you know, share their — their perspectives, and indeed protest. We’re going to continue to ensure that China knows we’ll stand up for human rights, we’ll stand with people who are expressing themselves."

In February, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history to quell the trucker's "Freedom Convoy" anti-lockdown protest in the capital city of Ottawa. This controversial decision gave the government the power to prohibit public assembly, restrict travel, require businesses - such as tow companies - to act on the government’s demands and freeze the bank accounts of those suspected of supporting the convoy.

James Melville, a political commentator based in the United Kingdom, criticized Trudeau for targeting Canadian truckers' bank accounts when they protested against his government's lockdown and mandatory vaccinations.

"Justin Trudeau on the anti-lockdown protesters in China: ‘Everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves.’ He didn't allow his own citizens in Canada to do the same. He closed their bank accounts. Gargantuan hypocrisy," Melville tweeted.

Avi Yemini, a correspondent for Rebel News, labeled Trudeau a hypocrite.

"OMG! Justin Trudeau is CONDEMNING China for their treatment of anti-lockdown protesters and journalists on the ground. The chutzpah of this guy. After HE did the exact same thing. LOOK IN THE MIRROR TYRANT," he tweeted.

Dr. Eli David, an artificial intelligence expert and investor, tweeted "Justin Trudeau condemns China for doing exactly what he did."

Viva Frei, an attorney and conservative commentator, also blasted the Canadian prime minister as a "tyrant".

"Hypocrite, tyrant, gaslighting abuser, thy name is @JustinTrudeau. Trudeau supports protest in China. Just not in Canada. #MeanwhileInCommunistCanada," he tweeted.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, a clinical psychologist and bestselling author who rose to prominence in 2015 for opposing Canada's Bill C-16, which compels by law the use of one's preferred gender pronouns, similarly blasted Trudeau.

"The Chinese can protest COVID authoritarianism but supporters of Canadian truckers need to have their bank accounts frozen (the most totalitarian move made by a Western leader perhaps ever). I really don't understand how he can stand listening to himself talk @JustinTrudeau," Peterson wrote.

In a separate tweet, Peterson asked if the disturbing images from China foreshadow dark times ahead for the rest of the world.

"The dystopian future awaiting us all? Don't say ‘no’ too quickly... our good friends the CCP have a lout of clout," he said.