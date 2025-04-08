Julie Banderas' latest children’s book aims to teach critical lesson because ‘respect is at an all-time low’

Julie Banderas’ latest children’s book, "A Monumental Mistake," teaches youngsters a valuable lesson that the Fox News anchor believes is critical because respect is at an "all-time low" in America.

"A Monumental Mistake" tells the story of Fiona the lioness, Mobi the bear, Arthur the lion, and Cassius the tiger stumbling upon a forgotten statue deep in Wiggamore Woods. The characters respond differently, with some respecting the past and others mocking it and throwing stones.

"Something happens in the book that teaches them a very hard lesson about disrespecting a monument and disrespecting history, but they also disrespected their friends by not listening to them when they told them to please stop throwing stones at this monument because it has historical value," Banderas told Fox News Digital.

"So, it was a twofold lesson: they learned to respect history, they learned to respect this historical monument, and they also learned to respect their friends in the future and not disrespect them by not listening to them and ignoring them, going on with behaving badly," Banderas continued. "And in the end, it was forgiven by General Wiggamore."

Indeed, in "A Monumental Mistake," the young animals eventually learn that respecting history is essential for protecting the future and discover why respecting authority, traditions, and those who paved the way is so critical.

It’s no coincidence that a historic statue plays a key role in the book, as Banderas was inspired when historic monuments across America were removed or vandalized by liberal activists during the Biden administration.

"This is very much a politically driven and also a parent-driven book. When all of these historic monuments were being torn down under the Biden administration, a lot of people were very upset about that because it was essentially erasing history," she said.

"By erasing history doesn't make it right, we can right the wrongs by teaching our children that some things in history are not to be proud of," Banderas added. "Just because we live in America doesn’t mean that we always behaved properly."

Banderas, who has three children, said her number 1 priority was to write a book about respect and to instill in children that they shouldn’t have hate in their hearts.

"I feel that in America right now, respect is at an all-time low. There are protests happening because of differing opinions in wars in other countries. There are political differences that are driving families and communities apart and turning into violence. I mean, the Tesla saga, most recently with people attacking Teslas simply because they don't like the politics of Elon Musk is insanity," Banderas said.

"I feel the hatred in this country as it's also at an all-time high," she said. "My kids, they’re not even allowed to say the word ‘hate.’ The word ‘hate’ is not allowed in my house."

Banderas partnered with BRAVE Books, a Christian publishing company that aims to reinforce Bible-based values. It’s her second title with BRAVE Books after the 2022 title "Fina’s Fantastical Fort" taught children how to persevere through hardships.

"It's a conservative Christian book publishing company that instills values and morals in their children and that's exactly what I am as a mom," she said.

While the book is meant for children, Banderas is hopeful that parents can also get something out of it.

"I think it's a good reminder for parents to teach the core values to raise well-rounded, respectable, and also children who are humble. Kids are brats. I mean, they don't take their parents seriously. They take them for granted. They don't appreciate things like I did when I was a kid. I think all of it comes down to learning and teaching respect," Banderas said.

"A Monumental Mistake" is available now.