Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice

Judge Joe Brown shared his thoughts on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal after presiding over a mock trial involving the president's son in the new Fox Nation special, "The Trial of Hunter Biden."

Brown joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the mock trial and what he hopes the American people will gain from watching the special.

"The way we configured it actually was a mock proceeding to determine if there was probable cause to believe that further investigation should occur. Some of the things that are on that laptop are really disturbing," the attorney and longtime TV judge told host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

BIDEN ‘PROUD OF’ SON HUNTER, CLAIMS HE IS ‘ON THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW’ AMID POTENTIAL CRIMINAL CHARGES

"So it looks like the public needs to encourage its system to get into this," he continued. "We don't want mob justice, but sometimes the collective needs to bring pressure to at least look at things because from what we were looking at on that laptop, something's way wrong here. Way wrong."

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018. Officials are reportedly weighing whether to charge him with tax fraud, false statements, and foreign lobbying violations.

One source earlier this month told Fox News charges against the president's son could be "imminent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But even as Hunter's fate remains unclear, Brown highlighted the stark contrast between the treatment of the president's son, and former President Trump, just weeks after his home was raided by the FBI.

"America is becoming no longer the land of the free with this kind of situation, because it's just obvious that compared to what's happened to, say, Mr. Trump, President Trump, versus what's happened with this family," said Brown, who hosted the syndicated show "Judge Joe Brown" from 1998 to 2013.

"It's like they don't live in the same country."

WATCH ‘THE TRIAL OF HUNTER BIDEN’ ON FOX NATION