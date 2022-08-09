Judge Jeanine: Trump search warrant was subterfuge to take him down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke out on "The Five" about the FBI raid Monday on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence over the alleged storage of classified documents.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: What happened to Donald Trump last night was a continuing example of the left’s attempt for the last seven years to take this man down. That search warrant and the subsequent execution of that warrant was nothing more than a subterfuge, a fishing expedition to get whatever they can against this man, because in seven years they have not been able to get anything against him. We’ve got a politicized Justice Department, a politicized FBI. All I have to tell you is we have a Department of Justice and an FBI that is willing to sic the FBI on parents as domestic terrorists.

We now have the IRS about to sic 87,000 IRS agents against the rest of us. This is classic overreach. Let me tell you about Donald Trump. You let a search warrant on presidential records — are you kidding me? Classified records he could unilaterally declassify when he was president? He could say he declassified them. You come — I was a judge, if you came to me and said you wanted a search warrant, my first question is why do you want a search warrant?

Why not a subpoena? If I had all the facts I would know that this president had been working with them and had already given them 15 boxes that the media kept saying they were retrieved. You know what? The National Association of Records Archives, National Archives and Records Administration wrote a letter saying we obtain the cooperation of Trump representatives to locate records, not transferred to the National Archive. They admitted when they kept saying Trump didn’t want to give them the records, Trump said look, I’m working with you. They give them a letter saying he was cooperating with us.

