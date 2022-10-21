Judge Jeanine: It's time for Americans to ask themselves this age-old question

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro says it's time for Americans to ask themselves if they are better off under President Biden than they were two years ago ahead of the 2022 November midterm elections.

JUDGE JEANINE: This is fantasy land. This is La La Land. You've got a president out there is telling America that the economy is strong and that we got a mayor who was telling us the crime is all in our heads. It's just a perception. Everything is great. The economy's great, he says. What did he say? Poor people, middle class people and even the rich people are going to do great. It's just a matter of time before it all happens. Look, the American people know what it costs to buy gas, to buy food. They're very worried that worried about their heat. I'm worried about the heating bill. Everybody's worried about security. So I would be worried.

Here's the bottom line. The bottom line is that you have to ask yourself, it's that age-old question, are you better off under Joe Biden than you were two years ago? Inflation was 1.6% two years ago. Now it's 8.3, the highest in 40 years. Now, he says gas prices are coming down. Well, when Trump was president, they were $2.30. Now they're down to $4 from an all-time high. And you think we're doing well? I mean, this is a time for Americans… We'll talk about crime in Katie's fight, but this is a time for Americans to say enough.

