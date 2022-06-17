Judge Jeanine: This is a mob sanctioned by the White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped the left for not believing in "law and order" as pro-abortion activists protest in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes on " The Five ."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: We have a Justice Department that does not believe in the equal application of the law. They decide when they're going to enforce the law and against whom they will enforce that law. They have proved it over and over again and the unfortunate part of this is that something like 55% of Americans think it's absolutely inappropriate to protest in front of the justices' homes . It's not just inappropriate, it's outright illegal.

It's Title 18, Section 1507. So, what we've got here is a mob. It is a mob that is being sanctioned by the White House, by the White House press office, because every time they were asked the question, Jen Psaki would say, and then Karine as well, although she's not as clear as Jen was, "You know, we believe in peaceful protests."

That was like the summer of 2020. These are peaceful protests while they got fires of burning buildings behind them. The left is the party of anarchy, chaos and the disruption of institutions who are engaged in theater, where they're trying to convince the American people that January 6 was about the disruption of an institution and I came out and said they should be prosecuted, but what they're doing right now is the people from January 6 for trespassing, they're in solitary confinement for 6 months and but these people, the attempted assassination of a Supreme Court justice , it's "Don't worry about it. We won't even cover it on the news."

Americans need to understand that we're at a tipping point here. The left does not believe in justice. It does not believe in law and order and they hated it from the moment Donald Trump mentioned it in 2016.

