Biden remains silent on attempted Kavanaugh assassination

President Biden still has not spoken on the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over a week after the fact.

Other than releasing a statement condemning the assassination attempt on Kavanaugh through a spokesperson, Biden has remained silent since the attempt on Kavanaugh's life last week by a 26-year-old who was upset over the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Fox News Digital asked the White House why the president has not spoken personally on the incident over a week after it happened and if Biden has plans to address the issue. The White House did not respond.

Police arrested 26-year-old California man Nicholas Roske in the early hours last Wednesday after he took a cab to Kavanaugh's Maryland house with a gun in order to kill the justice, authorities said.

Roske was carrying zip ties, burglary tools, a knife and a gun. He was arrested after he called the cops on himself while walking towards the justice’s residence.

Biden spoke last Friday and snubbed the attempted assassination on a sitting Supreme Court justice, avoiding the subject entirely.

The president has received criticism for his continued silence on the issue, with several of the GOP congressmen, who were targeted in the 2017 congressional baseball shooting, slamming Biden for focusing on "investigating parents at school board meetings as ‘domestic terrorists’" rather than the "actual dangerous violence" coming from the left.

"For weeks, Democrat leaders from President Biden’s White House to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer encouraged dangerous protests against Supreme Court justices, including at their homes, to illegally threaten and intimidate them in an attempt to change the outcome of a court decision," House minority whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Digital.

"How many more times do we need to see political violence motivated by threatening rhetoric before Democrats stop encouraging and condoning this kind of dangerous behavior?" the Republican whip continued.

"Rather than investigating parents at school board meetings as ‘domestic terrorists,’ President Biden’s Justice Department should look into the actual dangerous violence coming from the radical left that continues to put the lives of people in danger for their political views," he added.

Scalise was hit during the congressional baseball shooting, requiring surgeries to save his life from the wounds.