Judge Jeanine: Our kids have suffered tremendously because of Randi Weingarten

Post-pandemic test scores have declined

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'The Five' co-host Judge Jeanine said teachers' unions are trying to blame former President Donald Trump for COVID school closures. 

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted the president of the second-largest teachers union, Randi Weingarten, for pushing COVID school closures, as public school children struggle with test scores. 

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: So, what does it tell us? It tells us that the unions wanted the schools closed. But we don’t have to just look at that, we can look at the – the whole concept of Democrats trying to reframe everything like we're the law and order party now, the Republicans aren't law and order, and we're all for schools opening up. Forget the fact that President Biden who's been the president for the last year and a half. What I think is interesting is that we saw parents revolt. We saw a governor get elected in Virginia because parents wanted schools open

RANDI WEINGARTEN SLAMS PANDEMIC SCHOOL CLOSURE CRITICS IN FORCEFUL LETTER TO WALL STREET JOURNAL

And so I asked someone to look up the lawsuits in this country where they were trying to get schools to open up, and they said there were some lawsuits saying they were not just trying to get the schools to open up, there are some lawsuits where they want the schools closed. I said, well, let me think. I wonder who is pushing to have the schools closed. Who is suing, and you know who is suing? The teachers unions to close the school. So there is no question about it. Randi Weingarten and the Biden administration can rewrite history, or attempt to, all they want, but the truth is that our kids have suffered tremendously. 

