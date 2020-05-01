Judge Pirro: Biden can deny allegations 'until the cows come home' but there is corroboration

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Judge Jeanine Pirro said on Friday that presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden can deny the sexual assault allegations against him “until the cows come home,” however, there is "corroboration" for his accuser's story.

The host of "Justice with Jeanine" reacted to Biden denying allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Biden personally addressed the claims for the first time on Friday, more than a month after the woman went public with the accusations.

Pirro told “Fox & Friends” that Tara Reade told her mother, brother, and a neighbor about Biden sexually assaulting her, which would give strong evidence for the prosecution if it were part of a sex crime trial.

“And now we’re finding out about more people that she told about this and contemporaneous with the act. That is important and as a judge, I would tell this to a jury, it lends credibility to her complaint and it is admissible evidence.”

"They aren’t true. This never happened," Biden said in a written statement put out by his campaign on Friday.

"While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny."

Further, Biden called for the secretary of the Senate to ask the National Archives to "identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document.

"If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there," he said, while stressing that Senate staffers she complained to have said they have no knowledge of this. Biden also said the Archives are the relevant entity, and not the University of Delaware, which has many of his Senate papers but does not contain "personnel files."

Pirro called for the documents from his “Senate time” harbored at the University of Delaware to be “unsealed.”

The documents at the University of Delaware suggest a significant conflict of interest as Biden faces increasing pressure to relinquish the information that could be relevant to his former staffer's sexual assault allegations against him.

“I am very disturbed by the fact that apparently his operatives went in there and went through boxes and boxes of files," Pirro said. "Why is this important? It’s important because she says that she made a complaint to three people in the Senate in 1993 regarding this sexual assault.”

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.