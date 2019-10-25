Judge Jeanine on Durham probe becoming criminal probe: Lot of people 'shaking in their boots'

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing probe into potential FBI and Justice Department misconduct has “a lot of people shaking in their boots right now.”

Durham's ongoing probe has transitioned into a full-fledged criminal investigation, two sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News.

DURHAM'S INVESTIGATION INTO POSSIBLE FBI MISCONDUCT IS NOW CRIMINAL PROBE, SOURCES SAY

One source added that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's upcoming report on alleged FBI surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign will shed light on why Durham's probe has become a criminal inquiry. Horowitz announced on Thursday his report would be available to the public soon, with "few" redactions.

The investigation's new status means Durham can subpoena witnesses, file charges and impanel fact-finding grand juries.

The host of “Justice with Jeanine” added that the development is "significant" and Durham is investigating whether former President Obama knew about the counterintelligence probe as it unfolded in 2016.

Fox News reported on Tuesday that Durham's probe had expanded significantly based on new evidence uncovered during a recent trip to Rome with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Barr reportedly told embassy officials in Italy that he "needed a conference room to meet high-level Italian security agents where he could be sure no one was listening in."

“They [Durham] had an obligation to do this because once the Russian collusion was shown to be nothing other than a fraud on the American people and a tremendous harm on this country, then the attorney general had an obligation to look into the genesis of what caused this whole thing,” Pirro said.

Horowitz, the DOJ watchdog, faulted the FBI last year for repeated violations of its media communications policy, noting that agents had received gifts from reporters and leaked regularly and brazenly — even from phones at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Pirro said Durham has a "stellar reputation," having been appointed by presidents on both sides of the aisle and Americans should have faith in his judgment.

"The FBI and the highest levels at the Department of Justice were engaged in an effort to overthrow ... a candidate to a sitting president," said Pirro.

Fox News' Gregg Re, Ed Henry contributed to this report.