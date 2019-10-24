GOP hammers intel community watchdog for silence on leaks

Top Republicans on Wednesday demanded Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson explain why the watchdog hasn't said if it's investigating "a number of leaks of highly sensitive information" apparently coming from the FBI, CIA and other agencies.

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson and Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley emphasized in their letter that the Trump administration "has faced 125 leaked stories -- one leak a day -- containing information that was potentially damaging to national security," according to standards laid out during the Obama administration.

The Republicans have formally sought answers from the ICIG concerning those leaks since May. But, they wrote Wednesday, the ICIG has been nonresponsive -- and even claimed that it cannot comment because Atkinson gave closed-door congressional testimony on Capitol Hill and the transcript of his remarks is not yet public.

READ THE FULL LETTER TO ATKINSON

"We are not aware of any justification for this position, which is particularly concerning given the role of inspectors general in promoting transparency and helping Congress to fulfill its oversight responsibilities," Grassley and Johnson wrote.

The nonresponsiveness, the senators added, was unique to the ICIG. They noted that the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, had regularly briefed Congress on the existence of his probes into DOJ and FBI misconduct, and even "specifically mentioned personnel by job title."

The two senators specifically asked the ICIG why since-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok texted bureau colleague Lisa Page on Dec. 15, 2016: "Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned and worried and political, they're kicking in to overdrive."

"What are they worried about, and what are they kicking into 'overdrive?' Johnson and Grassley wrote. "Who are the 'sisters,' and what does it mean to say that the 'sisters have [been] leaking like mad'?"

Additionally, the senators pushed to know whether the ICIG was looking into Strzok's email to FBI colleagues on April 13, 2017, when he wrote that an unidentified "agency" might be the "source of some of the leaks" to the media that he'd been seeing.

The senators also sought information related to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry -- specifically, whether the ICIG was made aware of the whistleblower's complaint and the transcript of Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's leader before they were made public.

"Are you investigating the classified leaks relating to the complaint and Ukraine call?" The senators asked. "If not, why not?"

The letter came as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., unloaded on House Democrats' impeachment inquiry at a press conference on Thursday, saying the proceedings defy historical precedent and deny fundamental "due process" to the White House.

"If we were doing this, you'd be beating the sh-- out of us," Graham bluntly told a reporter at one point, accusing Democrats of selectively leaking testimony from their closed-door hearings, without affording Republicans the opportunity to subpoena or publicly cross-examine witnesses. "And, I think it says a lot about people in your business, with all due respect."

He continued: "We're not telling the House they can't impeach the president. What we're telling the House is, there's a right way to do it, and a wrong way to do it. ... This is one part legal, and two parts politics."