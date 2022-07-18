Judge Jeanine: All this social justice is 'nonsense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine blasted the increasing push for social justice reform nationwide on "The Five" Monday after several attacks by recent offenders occurred in California.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: All this social justice nonsense – and it is nonsense.The idea is that everyone should be treated equally. No, they shouldn't. There are some people who show you their hand ahead of time, and they victimize other human beings. It's totally unprovoked. It's random. And they get a charge out of it. And whatever the reason is, there are judges on the bench, there are now these new progressive prosecutors who think oh they just need a little understanding. We have to let them out. We can't incarcerate them. There are some people who don't deserve to breathe the same air that you and I breathe. And it's as simple as that.

They are called career criminals. These people are people who hurt other people. That's why we have parole boards. That's why people like George Gascon should be out of a job right now in Los Angeles. These are people who believe that privilege should be given to the criminal. And the victims don't matter.

