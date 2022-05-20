Maryland county hosting free 'social justice camp' for high schoolers to 'ignite change'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A library system in Maryland is offering boot camps in social justice and activism for children in ninth grade and up.

The Prince George County Memorial Library System announced a series of "social justice camp" events to be held at public libraries across the area. The boot camps will teach teens and recent graduates about organizing and community activism.

"Our Social Justice Camp will teach you how to engage your activism, make connections in your community and develop your passions into a product to ignite change," the library system says in an advertisement. "For rising 9th grade through recent graduates.

"This camp will be part of an optional year-long cohort, which will meet throughout the year with presentations on different skills, to discuss project progress and to pitch final proposals for projects.

"The hope of this cohort is that teens that complete the cohort will come back next year as mentors and facilitators for the camp."

The events will be free to the public with meals and snacks provided each day. Teens will only be able to attend one social justice camp event due to limited space.

The library system runs "Black and Proud+" events, which exhibit art and literary works by Black Americans past and present. The exhibits are curated by the library system's Black History and Culture Team and its LGBTQ+ Team. Other events include "In Freedom's Name," an exhibition celebrating "the military service and sacrifice of Black Marylanders throughout history."

The library system also advertises a Writers With Pride group, which "teaches attendees "about famous LGBTQ+ author’s published works, lives and struggles in society" and allows them to "practice writing techniques and exercises inspired by famous queer author Lorraine Hansberry."

The social justice camp is getting support from the Pull Up Fund, a private grant program founded by Sam Brin, a former employee at the investing tech platform Robinhood.

Fox News reached out to County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks for comment but did not receive a response.