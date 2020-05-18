Juan Williams: Trump taking hydroxychloroquine shows 'he's worried about getting sick' in White House

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams said Monday that President Trump's disclosure that he has been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine shows that he may be concerned about contracting coronavirus while working in the White House.

"It's all about him," he said. "What's interesting to me in this breaking news is, I guess he's worried about getting sick, and more so than I might have appreciated if he has been taking this [medication] for a week and a half."

On May 8, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. One day earlier, the White House announced that a member of the U.S. military who works as one of Trump's valets had also tested positive for the virus.

"I think the president is worried, and we know ... that the president is a germaphobe," said Williams, who noted that the president has not worn a mask in public.

"Somebody told me the other day that even now the White House mess [hall] is closed," he added."[T]hat's pretty severe for people who work at the White House."

Williams then mused about the White House is more on-edge about Trump or Pence contracting the virus than it has stated publicly and noted that a recent study of more than 1,400 "seriously ill" coronavirus patients in New York state indicated that hydroxychloroquine yielded no benefits.

"[B]ut apparently the president believes his own spin," Williams concluded. "Because you're not getting it from any government or academic authority."