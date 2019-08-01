Juan Williams to critics calling on Comey to be charged: 'Get off that horse'

"The Five" reacted to news that former FBI director James Comey will not be prosecuted for leaking classified information, irking some his critics who believe he should face charges.

"I'm not a lawyer but if I speed, if I was going 85 in a 55 but I didn't intend to do so I'm still getting a ticket. It says he didn't intend to give out confidential memos because it wasn't labeled confidential when he gave them out," co-host Brian Kilmeade said Wednesday, perplexed by the Department of Justice's decision.

Sources told Fox News that the DOJ decided against prosecuting Comey for leaking classified information following a referral from the department’s inspector general

Comey penned memos memorializing his interactions with President Trump in the days leading up to his firing. He then passed those documents to a friend, Columbia University Law Professor Daniel Richman, who gave them to The New York Times. Comey admitted to that arrangement during congressional testimony.

Co-host Juan Williams argued that it was time for critics of Comey to "get off that horse" and accept the DOJ's decision,

"Bill Barr is a political player on the Trump team and he said this wasn't even close... And yet you have people who will want to play tribal politics say 'oh yeah this is a double standard. Why isn't he being hit,'" Williams said calling for everyone to move on.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld weighed in saying that while he didn't understand the decision he wanted to move on.

"It's Bill Barr who made this decision and I don't want to be like the anti-Trumpers who live in the past. I like to think about the future," Gutfeld said. "You know I you know I know that there's a lot of wrongdoing on both sides but on that side especially."

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.