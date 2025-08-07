Joy Reid claims Trump's plan is to deport 'Brown people,' then bring them back as 'slave labor'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid alleged Wednesday that President Donald Trump wants to deport "Brown people" then use them as the "perfect nearly slave labor."

Reid reacted to comments Trump recently made on CNBC’s "Squawk Box," in an episode of her podcast, "The Joy Reid Show."

"I would like you to listen to Donald Trump this week talking about the Brown workers that his regime is deporting and detaining," she said.

During the recording Reid played, Trump said, "We're taking care of our farmers. We can't let our farmers not have anybody, you know, these are very, these people that, they're, you can't replace them very easily."

Trump also said that most people in cities do not work on farms.

"You know, people that live in the inner city are not doing that work," he added. "They're just not doing that work. And they've tried. We've tried. Everybody tried. They don't do it. These people do it naturally, naturally. I said … ‘What happens if they get a bad back?' He said, ‘They don't get a bad back, sir, because if they get a bad back, they die.’ I said, ‘That's interesting, isn't it?'"

He has floated a " temporary pass " that would let farmers and the hospitality industry avoid negative outcomes from ICE enforcement operations.

Reid took issue with the president’s comments and said that she believes Trump wants to use these immigrants for manual labor.

"Black people are just not doing the work, they're just not in the fields anymore … coming into the field doesn't come naturally to them anymore. Okay," Reid said, appearing to mock Trump.

"So, just to be clear, if you are a MAGA voter who supported Trump in order to see millions and millions of non-white migrants deported, he just told you that the violent militarized masked ICE deportations that he and Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem and Tom Homan are staging on camera to entertain and appease you are temporary," she added. "He intends to bring the deportees right on back here soon somehow to get them to want to come back because they make the perfect nearly slave labor. They never complain. They don't get a bad back."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded to Reid's comments to Fox News Digital.

"There’s a reason Joy Reid’s show got canceled — her takes were too dumb even for ‘MSDNC.’ President Trump is committed to ensuring American businesses have the legal workforce needed to be successful and that workers receive fair compensation and adequate workforce protections," she said. "llegal employment exposes workers to potential trafficking, exploitation and other dangerous situations. It’s Joy Reid and the Democrat Party who are so out of touch they claim they need illegal aliens to do the jobs, for cheap labor, that they don’t want to do. The left’s policies support the labor trafficking and exploitation that led to a recent ICE raid at a marijuana facility rescuing 14 children from potential labor exploitation."

