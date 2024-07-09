Joy Reid blasts 'rich, White' Dems for turning on Biden: Trump would let protesters get 'shot in the streets'

MSNBC host Joy Reid torched "rich, White" Democrats on Monday for criticizing President Biden, suggesting their public calls for him to not seek re-election could help former President Trump win another term.

"Please, please privileged, rich, White elected Democrats, you just keep publicly defenestrating your party leader and president to feed the media thirst for 'Democrats in disarray' stories," Reid flippantly said.

"The ReidOut" host suggested Democrats are turning on Biden because they are "scared" to lose their seats and do not know how to campaign on a "surging economy, high-tech jobs and $35 insulin."

"I mean, you're the most important thing here, right? You and your donors, of course. Not the actual voters in your party base who can't afford to see prices double on everything they buy due to Trump's China tariffs," she said.

Reid also said elected Democrats would be the first ones fired from their federal civil service jobs under Project 2025 or "shot in the streets" by Trump's "stormtroopers" if they dared to protest.

"You do you," Reid added.

The MSNBC host's attitude toward Democrats' anxiety about Biden's re-election chances stood in contrast to past statements she made in the wake of the June 27 debate.

During the post-debate analysis on MSNBC, Reid said Democrats, specifically "campaign people," were frantically texting her with concerns that Biden appeared "extremely feeble and weak," adding that his performance left many in his own party rattled heading into November.

The longtime White House defender said the president's primary job was to convince his own party that he possesses the mental and physical abilities to serve another four years in office. Biden, she said, "did the opposite."

"He needed to settle Democrats … Democrats always talk about Democrats are bed wetters, Democrats [are] always panicking … they are neurotic. But Joe Biden's job was to reassure them tonight. His job was to calm his party, to make them feel that, 'Yes, I can do this. I have four more years in me. I have the ability and the stamina and the strength to do four more,'" she said.

"He did not do that. He did the opposite of that," Reid continued.

Biden is moving forward with his campaign and urging congressional Democrats to stop questioning whether he should end his re-election bid.

In a letter sent on Monday as they returned from the July 4 holiday recess, Biden wrote he was "firmly committed to staying in this race" and argued any further questioning of his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."

