Trump focused on campaigning, as Dems are 'in disarray' amid Biden chaos

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign doesn’t want to "get in the way" of Democrats "shooting at each other" over President Biden's re-election chances, with a source telling Fox News Digital that the former president prefers to focus on campaigning and the upcoming Republican National Convention instead of on his rival’s implosion.

Other than challenging Biden to a second debate – one that he proposes occur without any moderators – former President Donald Trump has been measured in his attacks on Biden. When asked about the strategy, a Trump campaign source said that Trump is, instead, focused on his campaign and winning.

"Democrats are in disarray," the Trump campaign source told Fox News Digital. "Why get in the way of them shooting at each other?"

The Trump campaign has its sights set on the GOP nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wis., which begins July 15 and runs through July 18, the source told Fox News Digital. Trump is expected to be formally nominated during the convention as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"We have the convention coming up, we have two rallies coming up, and we have the VP announcement coming up," the source said. "We are focused on what we have to do and the big news coming from us."

The Trump campaign source added: "We’ll let the Democrats shoot at each other all day long."

Biden has been reeling amid mounting pressure to step aside and suspend his 2024 campaign, including calls to quit the race from many within the Democratic Party. The concerns began to manifest after Biden's disastrous performance at the first presidential debate against Trump last month.

Top Biden campaign aides and White House officials have been engaged in damage control ever since, with the president himself sending a letter to Democrats in Congress on Monday morning. In the letter, Biden stressed his commitment to staying in the race and beating Trump in November.

Trump is expected to sit down for his first interview since the debate on Monday night with Sean Hannity on "Hannity" at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News.

Trump is set to hold a rally at his golf club in Doral, Fla., near Miami on Tuesday night. On Saturday, Trump is expected to travel to Pennsylvania for another rally at the Butler Farm Show.

Meanwhile, Biden, in his Monday letter to Democratic members of Congress, urged them to stop questioning whether he should end his re-election bid and "move forward as a unified party."

Biden wrote that he is "firmly committed to staying in this race" and argued that any further questioning of his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."

The 81-year-old Biden is the oldest president in the nation's history. His halting delivery and stumbling answers at the debate in Atlanta sparked widespread panic in the Democratic Party and a rising tide of public and private calls from within his own party for him to step aside.

Trump's approval rating has surpassed 50%, and the presumptive Republican nominee leads Biden on voters' top two issues on the economy and immigration, according to a new poll.

The poll by USA TODAY/Suffolk University was conducted on a sample of 1,000 registered voters between June 28 and 30, after Biden's debate debacle sent shock waves through the Democratic Party.

It shows 51% of respondents said they approve of Trump's job performance as president from 2017 to 2021, compared to 41% who said they approve of Biden's current job performance.

Regarding two of the top issues of the 2024 campaign, the economy and immigration, more registered voters said they believed Trump would do a better job than Biden.

The poll found 53% of registered voters trust Trump to handle immigration compared to 40% who said the same for Biden.

Respondents also viewed Trump as more capable than Biden of handling national security , 52% to 42%, and on dealing with China, 51% to 41%.