‘The View’ credits Obama for Trump’s ‘soaring’ economy, claims GOP ‘destroys’ economies despite Biden woes

The liberal co-hosts of ABC's "The View" appeared to be playing a game of smoke and mirrors Wednesday as they sought to credit former President Barack Obama for the "soaring" economy Americans experienced under former President Donald Trump's administration.

The liberal ladies also oddly accused Republican administrations of destroying economies built up by Democrats despite some of the poorest economic performances seen in decades under President Biden.

The discussion began during a segment focused on the upcoming midterm elections, when co-host Sunny Hostin claimed the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court could be "a losable issue" for Republicans and that there would be "repercussions" for the Party in November.

Guest co-host Alyssa Farah pushed back, arguing Americans were more concerned about the economy and issues that affected their wallets, such as rising inflation.

"Do people out there really believe that the Republicans are going to make it all better? I mean, that is a pipe dream," co-host Joy Behar claimed. "Every time … a Democrat is in office, the deficit goes down, the economy flourishes, and then a Republican comes in and destroys it all. And then the next Democrat has to come in and sweep it up and clean it up."

Farah hit back at Behar, arguing that before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy was "soaring" under Trump.

"Because we had President Barack Obama!" Hostin exclaimed, oddly crediting him with Trump's economic successes.

Hostin didn't go into detail as to how the roaring economy under Trump was because of Obama, and only claimed, "We got the Affordable Care Act, we got stuff done."

Co-host Sara Haines jumped in, arguing Biden needed to focus on the economy, citing high gas prices and that a majority of Americans were living "paycheck to paycheck."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg then sought to credit Biden on his handling of the economy despite its poor performance.

"I want to point out one thing that I think is important. Biden is the guy who said, ‘Listen, we need to give people more money, because what we’re giving them is not enough,'" she said, possibly referring to Biden's $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan, which economists blame for contributing to inflation. "He was fighting and fighting, but he managed to get it done."

"He’s aware, and has always been aware, of what’s been going on. But he’s in a room with loose boards. He takes a step over here, he gets hit by the one. He takes a step over here, he gets hit by gas going up. And it’s not on him," she added.

Inflation hit 8.3% in April, continuing to hover near a 40-year high, as gas prices hit an all-time high this week, reaching a national average of $4.374 on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Biden declared Tuesday that tackling inflation was his "top domestic priority," and claimed that his policies would "help, not hurt" the rapidly rising inflation rate.