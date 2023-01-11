Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'

Critics were quick to call out the mainstream media's coverage of the Biden classified documents controversy, noting the double standard that has been applied to the president and his predecessor.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha roasted the media's coverage on the matter on "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday, calling out the far-left's double standard months after Trump's home was raided over classified documents.

"This is as predictable as it is pathetic," Concha told Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus. "With the former president, we're told what a chilling threat to democracy it was that Trump took documents he shouldn't have, but when his predecessor, Joe Biden, does it, it's a nothing-burger."

"All the American people want is consistency," he continued. "Two wrongs don't make a right, but apparently, when it comes to our media, at least most of it, consistency is removed when considering what letter D or R is next to a politician's name."

Biden's classified documents were discovered on November 2 at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., but it was not revealed until Monday that that was the case, months after the pivotal elections.

Conversely, Trump's home was raided by the FBI last August over concerns surrounding classified material, which has prompted many Republicans to question the DOJ's difference in handling each case.

Nonetheless, many media outlets reflexively went to bat for the current president and downplayed any comparisons to the case that led to the FBI raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"I imagine it is already been politicized by those on the right and the former president," CNN host Don Lemon said on Tuesday.

"Trump Is a liar and a thief," Joy Behar, a co-host on "The View" said. "So it's not that big a jump to say that he obstructed and he lied. We don't think that Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt."

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough immediately pushed back on comparing Biden and Trump's instances with classified material.

"This is what the kids would call false equivalency or what Aristotle in his writings would call malarkey," he said during "Morning Joe."

Biden finally broke his silence on the findings during a press briefing in Mexico on Tuesday, saying he was not aware of what information could be found in the classified documents.

"Let me get rid of the easy one first," Biden began in response to a slew of reporter questions at the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City . "People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously."

"They did what they should have done. They immediately called the [National Archives] … turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office," the president added. "But I don't know what's in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were."

Regardless, Concha argued Americans are fed up with the far-left's hypocrisy, accusing the press of political bias.

"Trump shouldn't have done it. Biden shouldn't have done it," Concha said. "And the reporting should be reflective of that. Instead, the reflex is defend Biden. And if a Republican does it in Trump, then what he did was absolutely wrong. It can never happen again until it happened again."

Conservative Twitter users were also quick to react to the irony in how each case, with both Trump and Biden, was handled.

"But... but... I was repeatedly assured that keeping classified documents in your private residence was an impeachable offense if not treason. Watch how fast this disappears," Hot Air writer Jazz Shaw tweeted.

"HOLY CRAP, @FBI, DID YOU GUYS SEE THIS?!?!? WHEN'S THE RAID AT BIDEN'S HOUSE?!?" Radio host Dan O’Donnell posted.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer (R) has also been an outspoken critic over the bombshell findings, vowing that the GOP will investigate the documents further since it has taken control of the lower chamber.

"He didn't seem to be as outraged over his own wrongdoing as he was over the former president's," Comer said on Wednesday. "But look, as Republicans, we're just asking for equal treatment here. We're just asking that the Department of Justice treat Joe Biden in the same manner they treated Donald Trump."

"Every president has a history of accidentally taking documents with them that may or may not have been classified," he continued. "It's been a problem with every president, yet no other president other than Donald Trump was raided by the FBI and put through the wringer like Donald Trump was."

Fox News' Paul Best and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.