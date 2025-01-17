‘View’ co-hosts heap praise on Michelle Obama for skipping inauguration: When they go low, you ‘go even lower’

"The View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar praised former first lady Michelle Obama’s decision to skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Hostin gushed over the move and argued that it’s only right for the former first lady to get her digs in on Trump.

"I think when they go low, you have to meet that energy and perhaps go even lower, become small like an ant and go to the earth’s crust," Hostin told her co-hosts on Friday, putting a new spin on Obama’s famous quote, "When they go low, we go high."

A source close to the former first lady told People Magazine this week that Obama would not be attending the inauguration.

"There's no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake," the source said, adding, "Michelle doesn't do anything because it's expected or it's protocol or it's tradition."

The ex-first lady’s longtime allies told The Hill they believe her decision to skip was an act of anti-Trump resistance.

"She meant every word she said on the campaign trail with every fiber of her being," one source told the outlet. "And she’s no hypocrite."

Obama hammered Trump throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, and in her speech at the Democratic National Convention this year, she blasted the incoming president for his "ugly, misogynistic, racist lies."

Despite his wife's absence, former President Barack Obama is still set to attend the ceremony alongside former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and their spouses.

When Behar opened the show with the announcement of Obama’s non-attendance and asked if it was the right move, Hostin said, "Yes, Lord, she is so right. She is so right."

Hostin then played a clip of Obama at last year’s DNC, where she blasted Trump for doing "everything in his power to try and make people fear" her and her husband.

"And I think when you see that, you understand why she wouldn’t go," Hostin added.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she’s fine if Michelle Obama doesn’t attend the inauguration because she’s not a government figure. She argued that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., shouldn’t skip, as she’s still a "leader among Democrats" and it’s about showing that "the country is still going to move forward."

Co-host Sara Haines agreed with Griffin, adding that Democratic leaders at least should be at the event to set a good example and be above political games.

Co-host Ana Navarro noted that Pelosi could be afforded an exemption from attending considering her age and that she recently injured a hip.

Behar, on the other hand, wondered why more leaders weren’t planning to ditch the inauguration like Obama was.

"I just want to say, this is not a normal inauguration. This is not a normal person. He’s a convicted felon. Why do they go as if this is a normal inauguration? It’s not," she said.

Haines shot back, stating, "Because the weakness it presents to the friggin’ globe when you have presidents that say, 'Just because this, we’re not’ — America voted."

"The normalizing of President Trump happened when the American public went out and voted and picked him," Haines declared.