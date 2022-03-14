Journalist in Ukraine recalls scene of attack that killed American filmmaker: 'Nothing is safe here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A photographer in Ukraine who was at the scene where an American filmmaker was reportedly shot and killed by Russian forces in Irpin spoke out Monday after witnessing the rescue of his colleague.

BILD journalist Paul Ronzheimer joined "Fox & Friends First" following the attack that killed award-winning filmmaker Brent Renaud and wounded U.S. photographer Juan Arredondo.

"The explosions were happening and we were there with a group of journalists," Ronzheimer told co-hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus. "These two… they went further into the town. And after some time we heard shootings."

"We saw how the second American journalist got evacuated. He was with rescuers and they put him over the bridge and into a hospital. And he told us that his second -- his colleague, got shot. And he didn't know at that time what happened. And after some hours, it was clear that Brent actually was dead."

Renaud and Arredondo were reportedly headed to Irpin over the weekend to take photos of refugees fleeing the area and were offered a ride. Initial reports said Russian forces fired upon their car, but Fox News has not independently confirmed who fired.

Lying in a hospital bed in Kyiv, Arredondo described how both he and Renaud approached a second bridge by car and crossed a checkpoint near Irpin when they were fired upon.

"I saw him being shot in the neck and we got separated," he said.

Ronzheimer told Piro and Shimkus the Ukrainian military warned the pair not to go further but said they "wanted to film what the world should see."

"Nothing is safe here," he said. "And if you go into Irpin and if you cross there and if you try to get further, every step can mean, yeah, that you get attacked here."

Ronzheimer called the shooting a clear indication Russia and President Vladimir Putin were not following the rules of war and keeping journalists off-limits.

"You can see that every day here, they don't follow rules at all," he said. "I just came back from the apartment building here, which was attacked… It's proof that Putin is attacking civilians, and this is a cynical lie of him saying he would only attack military targets."

Ronzheimer said he believes the U.S. should take more action to help Ukraine win the war.

"They need more weapons, they need more air defense, they need more anti-rocket weapons," he said.

"How long can this go on?… This is just a tragedy."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.