Journalism professor blasts CNN's Chris Cuomo over 'ethical failure' for role in brother's misconduct scandal

A journalism professor blasted CNN's Chris Cuomo in a Thursday op-ed for his "ethical failure" in choosing to take on an advisor role in the sexual misconduct scandal plaguing his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Chris Cuomo squandered his journalistic independence by getting involved in saving his brother's political career," the University of Wisconsin's Kathleen Bartzen Culver wrote in USA Today, before claiming that the work of her former students "just got harder" because of the liberal host's actions.

"What happens to him at CNN is less important to me than what happens to all the other journalists whose ethics will be questioned and whose bond of trust with the citizens they serve could be damaged by the choices he made," she added.

It was previously revealed that Cuomo participated in calls with the governor and his advisors on how to respond to the sexual harassment allegations, for which he apologized to his CNN colleagues.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' official report on the allegations against the governor revealed Cuomo was more involved in helping to manage his brother's response to the crisis than originally known. The report showed that he helped draft a public response to the allegations and was considered a crucial, outside adviser.

"When it comes to credibility and trust, people don’t see individual reporters or news organizations. They see ‘the media.’ So when one journalist or outlet makes questionable choices, the tarnish can easily spread to others," Culver wrote. "And make no mistake about it, Cuomo’s choices in this situation are questionable – at best."

"While Chris Cuomo says he has never tried to influence CNN’s coverage of his brother, these actions make it apparent that he indeed was offering advice with the power to influence coverage, both at his own network and at other outlets," she added.

Culver went on to claim that Cuomo wasn't honest with his viewers during his initial apology in May.

"Setting a strategy and defining a narrative for a powerful political figure, especially one mired in controversy, is inappropriate for any journalist," she wrote, before arguing that the idea he was helping his brother with a problem was not a good excuse.

"Cuomo squandered his journalistic independence by getting involved in saving his brother’s political career. But he also put a sword in the hands of people who would call journalists ‘enemies of the people,’" Culver wrote. "And for that, he should be sorry."