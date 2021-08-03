CNN under fire for Chris Cuomo’s role as NY AG finds brother sexually harassed multiple women

CNN is under fire for allowing "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake Chris Cuomo to go unpunished for advising his big brother, embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, not to step down amid sexual misconduct allegations now that a probe concluded the governor indeed sexually harassed multiple women.

"Attention CNN. Do not allow Chris Cuomo on the air unless he objectively covers the sexual-harassment charges against Governor Cuomo a.k.a. his brother," Fox News contributor Leo Terrell wrote.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo, which included interviews with 179 people, found that Cuomo harassed current and former staff members from 2013 to 2020.

Back in May, CNN’s most popular host issued an apology to his colleagues after it was reported that he offered political advice to his brother. CNN admitted that its primetime host engaged in "inappropriate" strategy meetings with the embattled governor's team earlier this year as he faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching.

A stunning Washington Post report revealed the CNN anchor joined conference calls with top aides to the governor as charges of harassment mounted and prompted calls from both sides of the aisle for his resignation. Sources told the paper the younger Cuomo urged his brother to not step down and even invoked "cancel culture," a talking point the governor used back in March while engaging with reporters.

At the time, CNN acknowledged Chris Cuomo's involvement to Fox News but said he would not be disciplined for his conduct.

"By allowing Chris Cuomo to keep his job and not face any suspension for advising his brother to not apologize and push on, CNN enabled this sexual miscreant, the Governor of New York," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted.

"CNN, good luck lecturing people about decency and doing the right thing," Houck added.

"Governor Cuomo should resign and his brother, the purported journalist who advised him on strategy regarding these allegations, should step down or be fired from his position at CNN,’ author Saeed Jones wrote.

Houck was also confused how a CNN legal analyst claimed the findings were "shocking."

Many others blasted CNN for its role:

Chris Cuomo was initially prevented by CNN when he joined in 2013 from covering his brother, but the network lifted the ban for their often-mocked coronavirus interview sessions in 2020. Their banter was a ratings boon for Cuomo, but media observers said it was improper from a journalistic perspective.

CNN did not immediately respond when asked if Chris Cuomo will be allowed to cover his brother Tuesday night amid the breaking news.

