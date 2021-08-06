CNN, Chris Cuomo under fire for advising brother: 'This is ethics 101,' Brent Bozell says

CNN host Chris Cuomo continues to face backlash after reportedly turning down CNN’s offer to take a leave of absence while he advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., amid his growing harassment scandal.

"This is ethics in journalism," Media Research Center president Brent Bozell said on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." Friday.

"He should have said from the start to CNN, 'Look, I'm going to be helping my brother,' which is fine ... 'I'm stepping down and taking a leave of absence from CNN until this is over,'" Bozell said. "Or he should have said, ‘I'm going to recuse myself and not have anything to do with the story, but I'm not going to advise my brother while I'm on CNN.’"

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that executives "floated the idea" earlier this year that Cuomo take a "temporary leave" as his brother faced multiple controversies, including accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to unnamed CNN sources, the idea was "informal and strictly optional — not a request," something Cuomo apparently chose not to do.

The suggested leave of absence came after it was reported in May that Cuomo took part in strategy sessions with the governor's top aides to respond to the accusers who came forward earlier this year. The CNN anchor even invoked "cancel culture" as a talking point, something his older brother ended up using during an exchange with reporters.

Bozell claims Cuomo had a conflict of interest as a reporter and adviser to the governor at the same time, and brings into question CNN’s credibility on the coverage.

"Now you're finding that Chris Cuomo was advising his brother on how to smear people with allegations against him. And he is still on that network," Bozell said.

On Tuesday, a report from the New York Attorney General’s office found that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and that his brother helped draft a response to the allegations. The CNN anchor avoided the topic altogether on his show that night.

"This is ethics 101," Bozell said, "and let's remember, this is the number one person at CNN, and he's still there."

