Josh Hawley goes off on Nancy Pelosi, says lawmakers cannot be allowed to own or trade stocks

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., slammed Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress for trading on the stock market on ‘Hannity.

JOSH HAWLEY INTRODUCES PELOSI ACT TO BAR LAWMAKERS FROM TRADING STOCKS AND PROFITING WHILE IN OFFICE

JOSH HAWLEY: When the voters send members of Congress to Washington, they expect them to do the people's business, not to be day-trading on the stock market, not to be using the information that they get from briefings to go and make a quick buck on Wall Street. So here's what my bill does. It says no more trading of stocks by members of Congress. In fact, no more ownership of stocks by members of Congress. If you want to save, fine, put it in a mutual fund like most Americans do.

This is a problem that has been going on for years. And she is just a perfect example of how rich people can get by using their information. Listen, insider trading is already illegal. And we're talking here about members of Congress, the briefings that they get, the information that we have from hearings. It's information that most Americans don't have. Because, of course, that's why they sent us to Congress, is to do their business, not to turn that around and to get rich off of it.