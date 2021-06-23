Josh Hawley on 'America's Newsroom': We need more cops on the street as violent crime skyrockets

Senator Josh Hawley R-Mo., will be introducing legislation amid the rise in crime across America stemming from the "defund the police" movement. Hawley joined Dana Perino on "America’s Newsroom" to discuss the contents of his bill.

JOSH HAWLEY: It is because of the ‘defund the police’ movement, something Joe Biden has implicitly endorsed. We talked about the police under fire and under assault. What we need right now is we need more cops on the street. We shouldn’t be defunding the police. We need to protect American families and my bill will put 100,000 new cops on the beat to keep Americans safe.

