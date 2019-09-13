Joe Concha: Jorge Ramos' debate questions showed he's an activist, not a journalist

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos should not have been a moderator at ABC News' Democratic debate Thursday, and his line of questioning proved it, according to media reporter Joe Concha.

Concha called out Ramos on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday for what he said was partisan language intermingled with a question he asked South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

During the debate, Ramos told Buttigieg that President Trump "called Mexican immigrants rapists and killers, tried to ban Muslims from entering the country and separated children from their parents -- His supporters have chanted 'Build the wall' and 'Send her back'."

Ramos then asked the 37-year-old Buttigieg whether he thinks Trump supporters who agree with his immigration policies are "racist."

Buttigieg responded by saying, "Anyone who supports this is supporting racism."

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Concha said he was not at all shocked by the exchange.

"We've known that this is Jorge Ramos -- this is who he is -- he's not a journalist. He is an activist, he's a partisan," the Hill media reporter said.

Concha noted that in 2016, Ramos called Trump the most "divisive, polarizing and disrupting figure in American politics in decades," adding that "neutrality is not an option" when covering the New York Republican.

"When you're ABC News and you see and hear the things Jorge Ramos has said in the past and then you say, 'Let's make him a moderator' ... this is why the American public isn't learning too much from these debates," Concha said.