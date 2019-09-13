Gutfeld: Beto's gun control vow would lead to 'many violent confrontations'

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's vow to confiscate civilians' AR-15s, AK-47s and similar rifles would lead to dangerous situations, according to Greg Gutfeld.

Gutfeld said Friday on "The Five" that O'Rourke's plans essentially validate concerns raised by the National Rifle Association (NRA) about red flag laws and gun buybacks -- and that the Texas Democrat will not be the one physically demanding people's weaponry.

"If his fantasy came true, do you think he would be the guy that would be knocking on the doors? No, it'll be a poor police officer -- a cop who'd be forced into high-risk situations a million times over," Gutfeld said.

"Beto is advocating a plan that would lead to many violent confrontations."

Gutfeld said it's often not the law enforcement officers whose actions lead to violent confrontations with civilians, but rather the lawmakers passing laws that put the police in tough situations.

He pointed to the case of Eric Garner, a black man who died following a 2014 confrontation with NYPD officers who detained him on suspicion of selling untaxed cigarettes. The officer in the case, Daniel Pantaleo, was accused of applying a banned chokehold to subdue Garner and was recently fired by New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

"I think about Eric Garner," Gutfeld said. "Eric Garner died in a police action, but the police action wouldn't have happened if they didn't have a stupid law banning the selling of loose cigarettes. That was what led to that confrontation, to that death."

"Now when I see this self-absorbed twerp basically saying he'll report you, he's basically validating every NRA apostle," the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host went on.

In addition, co-host Jesse Watters cautioned that O'Rourke's rhetoric could lead to people "fake-ratting on" conservative gun owners to "weaponize the red flag laws."